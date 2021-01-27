A QUIET, BUT CHILLY MID-WEEK

We’ve had clouds around so far today but later this evening we will see more clearing. Highs will be around 20° which is a little below average. With a north wind around 10 mph this afternoon, chills likely don’t rise much above 10°.

Skies will be mainly clear tonight... setting us up for an even colder Thursday morning! Lows will dip below zero across the Northwoods with single digits through the Fox Valley towards the Lakeshore. Even a light wind will push wind chills into subzero territory area-wide. Look for sunshine filtered through high clouds during the day.

Our mid-week weather is quiet, and that continues on Friday. Skies should be sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase through the day. Highs will be limited to the upper teens Thursday, but should climb back into the mid 20s on Friday. There’s still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the weekend forecast.

Another strong storm system will develop across the Plains and track to our south. The BIG question is will it stay far enough south to keep us from seeing accumulating snow. At present, guidance is split on that... but we’ll keep the chance for light snow in forecast for now. Continue to check back for updates. Temperatures should be mild this weekend with highs near 30. The above-average temps look to continue into the first week of February.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: NNW 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

AFTERNOON: Colder, despite more sunshine. Blustery at times. Skies clear late. HIGH: 21

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with chills below zero. LOW: 5

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and high clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase and thicken. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 26 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with light snow developing. Breezy, but slightly milder. HIGH: 29 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers. Some accumulation possible. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering morning flakes possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 15

TUESDAY: Seasonably mild with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

