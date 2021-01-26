Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - More Wisconsin residents will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine around March 1.

This is the last phase of the 1B group. The state has announced plans to expand vaccinations to the following people:

Education and child care

People enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs (IRIS; Family Care; Katie Beckett and Children’s Long Term Care Waiver-depending on age eligibility)

Some public-facing essential workers (Retail food workers, grocery store workers, convenience store workers, gas station workers that sell groceries; public transit; 911 operators; agriculture: farmers and farm workers, livestock breeders, livestock veterinarians, insemination providers, farm labor contractors, crop support providers; food production and processing plant employees; hunger relief; utility and communications infrastructure)

Non-frontline health care essential workers

Residents in congregate living settings (Employer-based; housing serving the elderly and those with disabilities; shelters for the homeless and those who need refuge; transitional housing; people in jails, prisons and transitional housing)

“We’re going to keep getting shots in arms as quickly as possible and as soon we have vaccines available,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “In the meantime, we have to continue working together to prevent the spread of this virus by wearing face coverings and limiting gatherings with others while we vaccinate folks across our state.”

The state says March 1 is a tentative start date. It all depends on how many vaccines the federal government sends to Wisconsin.

If we get more supply, the state could open up these vaccinations before March 1. If we get less supply, those vaccinations could take longer.

Wisconsin receives about 70,000 vaccine doses from the federal government each week.

“I know everyone is eager to get protected from COVID-19. With the current allocation from the federal government, it will take considerable time until we have enough vaccine for everyone,” said DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake. “Until then, we have tools available right now to help slow the spread. By continuing to stay home, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and quarantining if you are feeling ill—you are helping to protect yourself and your neighbors. And these practices are critical to our vaccination program.”

The state started vaccinating Wisconsin’s 700,000 population of residents 65-and-older this week.

If supply is constrained, the state would prioritize people in these groups who are at risk of severe illness from a COVID-19 infection.

Demographic

● Black, Latinx, Native American

● Socioeconomic vulnerability

Medical Conditions

● Asthma

● Cancer (active)

● Chronic kidney disease

● Chronic lung disease, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

● Chronic metabolic disease

● Diabetes

● Heart conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

● Hypertension

● Immunocompromised conditions

● Solid organ transplant resulting in immunocompromised state

● Obesity (body mass index (BMI) of 30 kg/m2 or higher)

● Sickle cell disease

● Smoking

● Intellectual or developmental disability

● Pregnancy

