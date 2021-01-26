Advertisement

Wisconsin pharmacist reaches plea agreement for destroying COVID-19 vaccines

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WBAY) — A former Wisconsin pharmacist accused of intentionally ruining doses of a COVID-19 vaccine agreed to plead guilty to federal charges.

According to the plea agreement obtained by Action 2 News, Steven Brandenburg is pleading guilty to two counts of reckless disregard for risk of death of bodily injury.

The charges each carry up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, plus up to 3 years of supervised release.

As we’ve previously reported, Brandenburg admitted he intentionally left vials of the vaccine out of refrigeration twice overnight at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, where he worked. An Advocate Aurora Health official says 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were spoiled. They could have vaccinated more than 500 people.

According to court documents, investigators say Brandenburg admitted he believes conspiracy theories and thought the vaccine mutates people’s DNA. (Experts say it works like other vaccines that prepare the body’s immune system against viruses; it doesn’t change their genetic code.)

A state board suspended Brandenburg’s license to practice pharmacy in Wisconsin earlier this month.

Online court records show Brandenburg is also charged in Ozaukee County Circuit Court with misdemeanor property damage.

