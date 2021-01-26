Weekend RV, Camping Expo at the Resch canceled

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Resch Expo officials have announced the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

The show, which was scheduled from January 28th through the 31st, has gone on for more than 50 years, and features deals on campers and RVs from dealers around the region.

According to the Resch website, the event was canceled due to what organizers say was a complicated challenge of keeping RV units clean and safe for customers to visit inside of them.

The event was scheduled to be the very first show in the brand new Resch Expo. As Action 2 News previously reported, the newly built Resch Expo officially opened on January 20th with a ribbon cutting.

The building replaced what was previously the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and Shopko Hall.

The 2022 RV and Camping Expo will be at the Resch Expo Center from January 27th through the 30th.

CLICK HERE to view the Resch Center’s event calendar.

