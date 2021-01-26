Advertisement

Weekend RV, Camping Expo at the Resch canceled

After about 18 months of construction, the Resch Expo in Brown County is officially open.
After about 18 months of construction, the Resch Expo in Brown County is officially open.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Resch Expo officials have announced the Green Bay RV and Camping Expo scheduled for this weekend has been canceled.

The show, which was scheduled from January 28th through the 31st, has gone on for more than 50 years, and features deals on campers and RVs from dealers around the region.

According to the Resch website, the event was canceled due to what organizers say was a complicated challenge of keeping RV units clean and safe for customers to visit inside of them.

The event was scheduled to be the very first show in the brand new Resch Expo. As Action 2 News previously reported, the newly built Resch Expo officially opened on January 20th with a ribbon cutting.

The building replaced what was previously the Brown County Veterans Memorial Arena and Shopko Hall.

The 2022 RV and Camping Expo will be at the Resch Expo Center from January 27th through the 30th.

CLICK HERE to view the Resch Center’s event calendar.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Coronavirus
Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000
Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

Valley Transit talked to Action 2 News about ridership being down from the past year due to...
Valley Transit discusses revenue shortfall due to low passenger numbers in pandemic
Fox Valley police investigating missing teens cases
Fox Valley police investigating missing teens cases
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
Routines ruined by COVID: Fire department sparks new idea for safety campaigns amid pandemic
Routines ruined by COVID: Fire department sparks new idea for safety campaigns amid pandemic
Tommy Thompson sounds off on COVID-19 testing at UW campuses
Thompson sounds off on COVID-19 testing at UW campuses