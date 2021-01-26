Advertisement

Tommy Thompson: GOP warned him not to raise tuition

Former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson (Source: WMTV)
Former Wisconsin governor Tommy Thompson (Source: WMTV)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson says Republican legislative leaders warned him not to include any tuition increases in the system’s budget request or the spending plan would go nowhere.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Thompson spoke Monday at a panel discussion hosted by the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The panel focused on lagging state support for the system.

Thompson was asked whether it was time to consider ending an eight-year freeze on in-state undergraduate tuition. He said Republicans told him if he asked for a tuition increase the system’s budget wouldn’t go anywhere.

Thompson wants a nearly $100 million boost in state aid in the 2021-23 state budget but hasn’t asked to lift the tuition freeze.

“I cannot afford to come back out of this budget without winning,” said Thompson. “And if I have been told that if I come in this way, I’m going to lose, I’ve got to take that into consideration. So, right now, I think the tuition increase is going to be a battle for another day.”

The Wisconsin Policy Forum issued a report in December saying the tuition freeze without more state funding to offset the loss is contributing to the university falling behind its peers and hurting its competitiveness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Coronavirus
Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000
Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

Priest for voter fraud exorcisms leaves Wisconsin diocese
ranked-choice voting
Despite GOP claim, few valid voter fraud claims in Wisconsin
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
One of President Joe Biden’s first actions is to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was...
Gallagher asks President Biden to reconsider stance on Keystone XL Pipeline