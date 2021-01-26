SOUTHERN SNOW ENDING... BLUSTERY DAY AHEAD

An impressive winter storm is passing to our south. FAR SOUTHERN Wisconsin (south of Milwaukee) could receive as much as 10″ of snow! Lighter snow will be ongoing this morning... mainly SOUTH of Appleton and Two Rivers. The Fox Cities could see around an inch or less of snow, but a couple of inches could fall near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Sheboygan County has the best chance of seeing 3″+ totals.

Although the snow won’t impact everyone, this storm will lead to a blustery northeast wind gusting to 25 mph today. Temperatures are in the upper teens this morning, and highs this afternoon will get into the mid 20s. Skies should stay cloudy, but there may be some breaks overnight. Look for lows to dip into the lower teens with wind chills near zero.

The middle of the week looks quiet. Skies stay mostly cloudy through Wednesday afternoon, but there should be some clearing late. That will allow temperatures to fall into the single digits Thursday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon, and should see a bit more sunshine on Friday.

Another significant weathermaker will impact the area over the weekend. The long range computer models are in agreement that we get some snow and possibly some mix, but they do NOT agree on the timing of the event. Bottom line... this coming weekend looks active, but it’s too early for the finer details. Keep checking back for more updates.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light morning snow... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 25

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chills near zero. LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery at times. Clearing late. HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase and thicken. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with snow or wintry mix developing. Breezy but milder. HIGH: 30 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulating snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 22

MONDAY: Blustery... Some morning flakes still possible. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

