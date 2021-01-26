Advertisement

Manitowoc declares snow emergency for overnight Wednesday

A pickup truck slides off the road at a bridge in Manitowoc County. Jan. 26, 2021.
A pickup truck slides off the road at a bridge in Manitowoc County. Jan. 26, 2021.(Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - City of Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels as has declared a snow emergency from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. That means no parking on city streets. That’s so crews can clear the roads. Violators face a possible $75 fine.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple crashes Tuesday morning due to slick and snowy roads.

Officials posted photos on Facebook of a pickup truck that went off the road at a bridge.

Two Rivers public and private schools and St. John’s Lutheran School in Two Rivers announced two-hour delays Tuesday due to the snowy road conditions. CLICK HERE for school closings and delays.

The National Weather Service says 4.5 inches of snow fell in Two Rivers.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 map shows snow-covered roads in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore.

