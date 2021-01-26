Routines ruined by COVID: Fire department sparks new idea for safety campaigns amid pandemic

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you heard of Christmas Tree Syndrome?

Have you tested your home for radon?

They’re two very different questions, but both are being asked by the De Pere Fire Department in the month of January.

It’s part of a new safety and prevention initiative.

“Usually the month of October was our time we focus on fire prevention, and it’s been that way for a long time,” says De Pere Fire/Rescue Assistant Chief of Training and Safety Eric Johnson. “That actually started in Wisconsin after the great Peshtigo fire back in the 1800s.”

But if we’ve learned anything in the last year, it’s that long-standing routines are anything but routine now.

That’s why the De Pere Fire Department is among a small group of agencies across the country shifting away from the norm and trying a new approach to safety and fire prevention that targets people of all ages, all year long.

“I came upon it by accident. I never heard of it before last year, and it was a published little article mentioning it and I’m like, ‘Well, what is that?’” says Johnson.

What he found is an initiative called Community Risk Reduction.

It sounds simple, but Johnson says it’s effective because it has both fire and health departments working with people of all ages and on a variety of safety concerns. Each issue is specific to problems in their own communities.

“January happens to be Radon Action Month. In doing that, we’re realizing radon is a little more prevalent in our community than what was first thought of,” he says.

Each month of 2021, they’ll pick different topics to focus their attention. Messages will be spread to the community in many ways, including social media, at city hall and through schools and work places, even if they’re still virtual.

One focus in January is radon.

“Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas,” says Trista Groth, environmental health sanitarian for the De Pere Health Department. “It’s found all over Wisconsin. Some areas have higher levels than others, and the only way to know you have it is to test for it, because you can’t see it, smell it, or taste it.”

The city is urging people to test their homes for the naturally-occurring gas.

January’s other focus is getting rid of real Christmas trees still inside people’s homes.

“I just came into work today, and I was shell-shocked how many were sitting on the curb,” says Johnson.

Not only are the dried out trees an increased fire risk, in his research, Johnson says he found they cause something called Christmas Tree Snydrome.

“It creates allergic reactions and sinus issues and promotes mold growth in your home, and people actually get sick from that,” he explains.

It’s messages like these, Johnson hopes will make everyone in the community, from one to 100, at home, at school or at work, safer.

