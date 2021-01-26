Help needed finding Menasha teen

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they have followed up on all the leads they have been provided so far about a Menasha teen who was reported missing this past weekend.

According to Menasha Police, Ja’Shawn Thompson, was reported missing on January 24th. Thompson also reportedly goes by the name of Josh, according to an e-mail to Action 2 News from his mother.

When Action 2 News reached out to police on Monday regarding details about the case, police said they weren’t able to release much information due to Thompson being a juvenile, however police did say they’re investigating what came in as a runaway complaint for Thompson.

Police also said they weren’t able to release Thompson’s age due to him being a juvenile. However, when asked about the age on a social media post made on a separate page with Thompson’s age listed as 14, police said it seems to be accurate. That Facebook post can be found below.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Menasha Police Department at 920-967-3500 and reference case #21-0191.

Missing teen Ja'Shawn (Josh) Thompson (Valley Mounted Volunteers Inc.)

