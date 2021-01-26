Advertisement

UPDATE: Traffic restrictions in place following crash on Lombardi, WPS estimates power will be restored to most customers by Tuesday evening

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking drivers to avoid Lombardi Avenue between S. Oneida Street and S. Ridge Road due to an ongoing crash investigation.

According to Green Bay Police, a crash happened on the 1200 block of Lombardi Avenue.

At this time, police say westbound Lombardi Avenue is completely shut down, and eastbound Lombardi Avenue is shut down to one lane. Other routes that can be used include Mason Street and State Highway 172.

It isn’t clear how long the shut down will be in effect.

A crash on Lombardi Avenue shut down westbound traffic, and limited traffic in the eastbound...
A crash on Lombardi Avenue shut down westbound traffic, and limited traffic in the eastbound direction, and also knocked out power.(WBAY Staff)

An Action 2 News photographer at the scene says some traffic lights are working, while others in the area are out.

A spokesperson for WPS says a crew has responded to repair an outage caused by a reported vehicle versus utility pole near Lombardi Avenue and Ridge Road, and other crews are responding to help restore service to as many customers as safely and quickly as possible.

WPS officials say their crews have begun restoring service to customers affected by the outage.

Company officials say crews were able to restore service to more customers than originally anticipated, and as of 7:20 p.m., there were 58 customers still without service. All customers are expected to have service restored by late Tuesday night.

According to the WPS outage map, more than 1,600 customers were reported without power in the area. If you live nearby and are without power, you can report an outage by CLICKING HERE.

Police didn’t release any information on the driver, or say if anyone else was in the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Action 2 News has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this article when more information becomes available.

A crash investigation causes a shutdown of traffic on Lombardi Avenue on January 26
A crash investigation causes a shutdown of traffic on Lombardi Avenue on January 26(WBAY Staff)

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Coronavirus
Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000
Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

Valley Transit talked to Action 2 News about ridership being down from the past year due to...
Valley Transit discusses revenue shortfall due to low passenger numbers in pandemic
Fox Valley police investigating missing teens cases
Fox Valley police investigating missing teens cases
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
Routines ruined by COVID: Fire department sparks new idea for safety campaigns amid pandemic
Routines ruined by COVID: Fire department sparks new idea for safety campaigns amid pandemic
Tommy Thompson sounds off on COVID-19 testing at UW campuses
Thompson sounds off on COVID-19 testing at UW campuses