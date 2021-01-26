UPDATE: Traffic restrictions in place following crash on Lombardi, WPS estimates power will be restored to most customers by Tuesday evening

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking drivers to avoid Lombardi Avenue between S. Oneida Street and S. Ridge Road due to an ongoing crash investigation.

According to Green Bay Police, a crash happened on the 1200 block of Lombardi Avenue.

At this time, police say westbound Lombardi Avenue is completely shut down, and eastbound Lombardi Avenue is shut down to one lane. Other routes that can be used include Mason Street and State Highway 172.

It isn’t clear how long the shut down will be in effect.

A crash on Lombardi Avenue shut down westbound traffic, and limited traffic in the eastbound direction, and also knocked out power. (WBAY Staff)

An Action 2 News photographer at the scene says some traffic lights are working, while others in the area are out.

A spokesperson for WPS says a crew has responded to repair an outage caused by a reported vehicle versus utility pole near Lombardi Avenue and Ridge Road, and other crews are responding to help restore service to as many customers as safely and quickly as possible.

WPS officials say their crews have begun restoring service to customers affected by the outage.

Company officials say crews were able to restore service to more customers than originally anticipated, and as of 7:20 p.m., there were 58 customers still without service. All customers are expected to have service restored by late Tuesday night.

According to the WPS outage map, more than 1,600 customers were reported without power in the area. If you live nearby and are without power, you can report an outage by CLICKING HERE.

Police didn’t release any information on the driver, or say if anyone else was in the vehicle.

No other details were immediately available.

Action 2 News has a crew headed to the scene, and will update this article when more information becomes available.

A crash investigation causes a shutdown of traffic on Lombardi Avenue on January 26 (WBAY Staff)

