Advertisement

Free rides for seniors who need COVID-19 vaccine in Brown County

Rotary is offering to pay for the rides and non-profit Curative Connections will provide the transportation.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay West Rotary Club along with other community partners want to be a part of a healthier Northeast Wisconsin. They’re teaming up to give free rides to people who need them and are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Rotary Club has a mission to do what it takes to enhance the lives of people in the community, locally and even internationally. The organization has been known to be a leader in eradicating polio.

“We led the charge to that, so with COVID-19 hitting, again that goes along with this whole fighting disease piece, we really wanted to step up and do something locally to make sure that those who have any barriers to getting the vaccine, can get the vaccine quickly,” said Katie Hess, Green Bay West Rotary Club Board Member.

Rotary is offering to pay for the rides and non-profit Curative Connections will provide the transportation.

“We’re going to field the calls, we’ll screen the clients, they do need to be 60 years of age or older, be Brown County residents, and have their appointment already scheduled, and what we’ll do is provide the rides to and from, for the vaccination,” said Tina Whetung, Transportation Manager for Curative Connections.

Right now, the Rotary’s goal is 500 free rides but of course they could always do more, and if you want to help donate you can do that on their Venmo account it’s “GBWROTARY.” You can leave a note stating the donation is for the free rides.

Lastly, Hispanic Resource Center Casa ALBA Melanie is also taking part in the effort.

“The Latino communities and a lot of the other communities here in Green Bay have been really hit hard by COVID. We’ve seen a lot of sickness, a lot of deaths, so what we’re hoping to do is to help our seniors get registered and then connect with Curative so they get the ride and the vaccine,” said Sister Melanie Maczka, Executive Director at Casa ALBA Melanie.

The partners say the goal is to support as many people as possible and be a part of a stronger and healthier community.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Coronavirus
Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000
Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

UW Health COVID ward
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
January 26 Birthday Club
January 26 Birthday Club
WATCH: De Pere Snowman contest
De Pere holds snowman contest
Omro began its own vaccine distribution
Omro Pharmacy, city team up to run local vaccine clinic