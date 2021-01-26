Free rides for seniors who need COVID-19 vaccine in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay West Rotary Club along with other community partners want to be a part of a healthier Northeast Wisconsin. They’re teaming up to give free rides to people who need them and are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Rotary Club has a mission to do what it takes to enhance the lives of people in the community, locally and even internationally. The organization has been known to be a leader in eradicating polio.

“We led the charge to that, so with COVID-19 hitting, again that goes along with this whole fighting disease piece, we really wanted to step up and do something locally to make sure that those who have any barriers to getting the vaccine, can get the vaccine quickly,” said Katie Hess, Green Bay West Rotary Club Board Member.

Rotary is offering to pay for the rides and non-profit Curative Connections will provide the transportation.

“We’re going to field the calls, we’ll screen the clients, they do need to be 60 years of age or older, be Brown County residents, and have their appointment already scheduled, and what we’ll do is provide the rides to and from, for the vaccination,” said Tina Whetung, Transportation Manager for Curative Connections.

Right now, the Rotary’s goal is 500 free rides but of course they could always do more, and if you want to help donate you can do that on their Venmo account it’s “GBWROTARY.” You can leave a note stating the donation is for the free rides.

Lastly, Hispanic Resource Center Casa ALBA Melanie is also taking part in the effort.

“The Latino communities and a lot of the other communities here in Green Bay have been really hit hard by COVID. We’ve seen a lot of sickness, a lot of deaths, so what we’re hoping to do is to help our seniors get registered and then connect with Curative so they get the ride and the vaccine,” said Sister Melanie Maczka, Executive Director at Casa ALBA Melanie.

The partners say the goal is to support as many people as possible and be a part of a stronger and healthier community.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.