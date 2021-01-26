Advertisement

Fox Valley police investigating missing teens cases

By Emily Matesic
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One Fox Valley runaway is back home, another remains elusive. Menasha Police tell Action 2 News Ja’Shawn “Josh” Thompson returned home Tuesday morning, while the search, by Fox Crossing Police, for 16-year old Arianna Lytle is still going on.

Fox Crossing Police took their ongoing search for 16-year old Arianna Lytle public, Monday, announcing on social media they were looking for the teen who is believed to be with her 20 year-old boyfriend Kyale Washington.

“We are following up with any lead that we might get and every one of those is pursued and seen through,” says Dan Wiechman with the Fox Cross Police Department.

So far, and despite Lytle taking to social media herself, saying she is fine, police haven’t been able to confirm that and continue looking for her. Authorities don’t believe the teen is in imminent danger, but they do need to find her. Wiechman adds, “Our investigator is making contact with known friends and family and exploring all of those options and hopefully soon, with all of those resources made available to us, we can finally locate her and offer her resources or reunite her with her family, whatever course of action is best for the situation.”

Menasha Police were conducting their own missing person investigation this week too, after 14-year old Ja’Shawn “Josh” Thompson’s mother reported him missing -- days after he was last seen. Jeane Latham took to Facebook asking for help in the search for her son.

According to Nick Oleszak with the Menasha Police Department, “Anytime a child is missing, the more people that know about it, the better. And I wouldn’t fault any parent for reaching out through social media to help locate their child.”

In the Thompson case, police who were working behind the scenes trying to find the teen, found no evidence he was taken against his will, and therefore decided to follow leads and tips in their search versus making the investigation a very public affair.

“We do have to be sensitive to the privacy of the family and of the child. We don’t want to release the nitty gritty, the intimate details of the family or the investigation. The important part to recognize is that we did everything reasonable that we could and then some to locate the child,” says Oleszak.

Each missing person case is unique and the response by law enforcement is fluid. While the investigations are different, the goal is always the same, to find the person and make sure moving forward they are safe.

