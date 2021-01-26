Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces schedule for upcoming season

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - In October, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will host its first Broadway show since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision was announced Monday, as well as the center’s schedule for the upcoming season.

While the center hasn’t been hosting events due to COVID-19 concerns, there is some hope on the horizon.

“It is fantastic to be able to talk about re-opening the Performing Arts Center and looking ahead to the wonderful 2021-22 Broadway season,” said Maria Van Laanen, the President of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.

The hope is to have the first Broadway show on stage starting October 27th when Wicked returns, followed by the Tony award winning best musical, Hadestown.

“Mean Girls is still on the docket, we know that’s something people were very excited to see. We also will be welcoming Hair Spray, and Disney’s Frozen as part of the season,” said Van Laanen.

However, some protocols will be in place to keep people safe.

What exactly that could entail is still being worked out.

“I think what people should do definitely do is keep an eye on our website because as we talked about before we will be announcing exactly what protocols will be put in place as we get closer to our re-opening I’d say mid to late summer we will have a lot more details about that,” said Van Laanen.

It is possible that some smaller events could be held in the lobby, as well as Kimberly Clark theater, as early as August. However, a lot depends on the progress made locally with vaccine distribution.

“We’re talking right now with a lot of health officials again on the national level about the distribution of the vaccine and we’re hoping we can stay on track with increasing the vaccination rate so that by the summer, fall we will be able to start getting out and enjoying company together,” said Van Laanen.

Anyone who is interested in buying a 2021-2022 season ticket packaged is asked to sign-up to receive additional information at THIS LINK.

Meanwhile, anyone who is already a season ticket holder for the upcoming season and those with tickets to Dear Evan Hansen, which is rescheduled from the 2019-2020 season, will be contacted by e-mail with additional details.

The schedule for the 2021-2022 Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities series is as follows:

WICKED

October 27 – November 14, 2021

Season Ticket Holders will have first access to purchase tickets to this Season Option upon completion of their 4-show package.

HADESTOWN

December 14 – 19, 2021

MEAN GIRLS

January 18 – 23, 2022

HAIRSPRAY

February 15 – 20, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

April 19-24, 2022

Disney’s FROZEN

May 18 – 29, 2022

Season Ticket Holder Week: May 18 – 24, 2022

