De Pere holds snowman contest

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere is holding a snowman contest.

The contest runs through Feb. 15. Submit your photos by emailing them to deperecc@deperewi.gov

It doesn’t have to be a traditional snowman. It can be a creation of your choosing.

Snap a photo of your snowman and submitted for vote. The community will choose their favorites by liking them on Facebook.

Don’t pose with the snowman--keep humans out of the photos.

The top three will receive prizes from the De Pere Parks, Rec and Forestry Department.

“We’re going to keep an album of the photos. Starting February first we’ll put them in an album on our Facebook page. People can submit all the way up to February 15, but photos will go live February 1, so the sooner they get them in, the more chances they’re going to have for votes,” says Cindy Lee, Recreation Supervisor.

Calling all De Pere residents - Do you want to build a snowman?......It doesn't have to be a snowman!

Posted by De Pere Parks, Rec & Forestry on Friday, January 15, 2021

