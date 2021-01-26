City alder adds pressure to open Green Bay public schools

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More pressure is being put on the Green Bay Area Public School District to move back to in-person learning, this time from a Green Bay Aldermen.

As we reported last week, Green Bay schools will remain closed until the vaccine becomes available to teachers and staff.

Board members listened once again Monday night as some parents pleaded with the district to open schools.

The school board did not take any actions during Monday’s work season, instead talking extensively about the timeline to get teachers vaccinated.

“According to what we were told by the Department of Public Instruction, we will receive specific notice as school districts on what employees will be eligible, and which date upon which they will be eligible,” said Superintendent, Stephen Murley.

As we’ve reported, teachers in the district are not required to get vaccinated, but those who do will be able to at mass vaccination sites.

The district is confident they will be able to administer some vaccinations as well.

“One of the challenges there, we actually have to contract ahead of time for the number of vaccines we need, and we need to do that now,” said Murley.

At the same time as Monday’s school board meeting, some community members voiced their concerns with city leaders during Monday’s Protection and Policy committee meeting.

Alder Jesse Brunette proposed a resolution urging the district to find a way to safely open its doors again.

“We have an issue, we need to acknowledge it, it’s affecting the quality of life for the citizens of Green Bay,” said Alder Brunette who says he feels completely justified in bringing a resolution forward.

Despite nearly two hours of discussion, the committee did not support the resolution in a tie vote (2-2).

Some alders say it’s not the city’s place to influence the school board’s decisions on operations.

“If it’s a policy issue we might have some wiggle room here, but it’s an operational issue. I feel it’s completely inappropriate for us to take this up,” said Alder Randy Scannell.

The topic could be brought up to the full city council at its next meeting.

