Advertisement

ASTRO EXTRA: First helicopter on Mars

By WBAY news staff and Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is a planet inhabited entirely by robots. Next month, a new rover will join their exploration when Perseverance lands on the red planet.

Perseverance has a companion. Ingenuity will be the first helicopter on Mars and the first attempt at controlled flight on another planet. Resembling a large toy drone, the robotic helicopter has to create lift in Mars’s thin atmosphere.

First Alert Weather meteorologist and space nerd Brad Spakowitz talks about this part of the next mission to Mars.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Coronavirus
Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000
Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

Valley Transit talked to Action 2 News about ridership being down from the past year due to...
Valley Transit discusses revenue shortfall due to low passenger numbers in pandemic
Fox Valley police investigating missing teens cases
Fox Valley police investigating missing teens cases
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
UW Health reflects on what’s changed since the pandemic began
Routines ruined by COVID: Fire department sparks new idea for safety campaigns amid pandemic
Routines ruined by COVID: Fire department sparks new idea for safety campaigns amid pandemic
Tommy Thompson sounds off on COVID-19 testing at UW campuses
Thompson sounds off on COVID-19 testing at UW campuses