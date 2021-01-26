ASTRO EXTRA: First helicopter on Mars

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Mars is a planet inhabited entirely by robots. Next month, a new rover will join their exploration when Perseverance lands on the red planet.

Perseverance has a companion. Ingenuity will be the first helicopter on Mars and the first attempt at controlled flight on another planet. Resembling a large toy drone, the robotic helicopter has to create lift in Mars’s thin atmosphere.

First Alert Weather meteorologist and space nerd Brad Spakowitz talks about this part of the next mission to Mars.

