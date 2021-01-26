Aaron Rodgers: “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Aaron Rodgers didn’t say R-E-L-A-X on Tuesday, but his words conveyed that message in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

After wild speculation about his post-game comments regarding an uncertain future, the soon to be 3-time NFL MVP addressed where he stands with the Green Bay Packers.

“I realized there were some things swirling around” Rodgers said. “I don’t feel like I said anything that I hadn’t said before. I said it the first time I talked to the media, the realization that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control. That’s what kind of hit me in the moment. I was thinking about Aaron Jones and Corey Linsley. You know guys who I don’t know what their future is going to be, myself included. Now with the season I had, and potentially wining MVP, and we obvsouly made another good run, I don’t think there’s any reason I wouldn’t be back, but look there are not many absolutes in this business.”

After a tough loss in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, Rodgers had said: “There’s a lot of unknowns going into this offseason now. I’m going to have to take some time away, for sure, and clear my head and just kind of see what’s going on with everything.”

There were reports Monday that Rodgers might demand a trade for himself or Jordan Love, or retire, or demand a new contract.

“I couldn’t care any less about any speculation off of that,” Rodgers said. “I am 15 minutes from crying in the locker room with some of my teammates. And I come to sit down and do this interview and they ask me questions and I give a real answer, just like I do on this show.”

On Tuesday Rodgers reiterated some of the same sentiments he put forth last spring.

“I think when they drafted Jordan, it was just reality kicking that it’s never the case, there are no absolutes in this business,” Rodgers said. “That’s the only reality, that there are no absolutes in this business. I just reiterated that after the game, and I get it, people are like you threw 48 touchdowns and probably are going to be the MVP. Yeah. I understand that. But there are no absolutes in this business.”

When asked if he would try to use his leverage to re-structure his contract, Rodgers explained his viewpoint.

“In general, that is a weird way to look at it,” Rodgers said. “You start talking about leverage and different things, the only leverage I have is the way I play. And that speaks for itself.

“I am around this week, so I am not jetting out of town saying ‘Sayonara Green Bay!’ There are conversations to be had and I am going to have them with the right people. But it’s the same conversations that happen every year. There’s no big, you know, I am going to the table saying I need this and this and this.”

