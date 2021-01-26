Advertisement

A MORE TRANQUIL STRETCH OF WEATHER...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The winter storm that brought some snow to areas SOUTH continues to move away. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and the wind will weaken. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures right around 20° - Wind chills will be in the single digits. More quiet weather is expected Thursday and Friday, but keep an eye on the weekend.

Another significant weathermaker could impact the area Saturday into Sunday. The long range computer models are not in good agreement, so while there is a chance of some snow, the event may change. Keep checking back for more updates.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, wind weakens. LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery at times. Clearing late. HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase and thicken. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with snow or wintry mix developing. Breezy but milder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulating snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Blustery... Some morning flakes still possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 30

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Coronavirus
Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000
Vaccine appointments fill up
Wisconsin to open up COVID-19 vaccinations to more groups around March 1
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Some slippery roads, dry tonight
First Alert Forecast: Some slippery roads, dry tonight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly night
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly night
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow gives way to blustery winds
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Snow gives way to blustery winds
A pickup truck slides off the road at a bridge in Manitowoc County. Jan. 26, 2021.
Manitowoc declares snow emergency for overnight Wednesday