A MORE TRANQUIL STRETCH OF WEATHER...

The winter storm that brought some snow to areas SOUTH continues to move away. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight and the wind will weaken. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun & clouds with temperatures right around 20° - Wind chills will be in the single digits. More quiet weather is expected Thursday and Friday, but keep an eye on the weekend.

Another significant weathermaker could impact the area Saturday into Sunday. The long range computer models are not in good agreement, so while there is a chance of some snow, the event may change. Keep checking back for more updates.

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NNW 5-15 MPH

THURSDAY: NW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, wind weakens. LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery at times. Clearing late. HIGH: 21 LOW: 4

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Early sunshine, then clouds increase and thicken. Turning breezy late. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with snow or wintry mix developing. Breezy but milder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulating snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Blustery... Some morning flakes still possible. HIGH: 30 LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Some sun. HIGH: 30

