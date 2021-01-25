UWGB rapid COVID testing site to remain open

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Green Bay will continue free rapid COVID-19 testing on Jan. 27.

The rapid testing site is located at the Weidner Center, 2450 Weidner Center Drive. It will be open weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

UWGB says the site has been popular. The average about 350-400 tests per day.

Surge testing sites at University of Wisconsin System campuses were scheduled to close, but the system partnered with the Department of Health Services to give 140,000 additional tests.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a release Monday. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

The site uses the Abbot BinaxNow tests. It takes about 15 minutes to get results.

REGISTER ONLINE: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

QUESTIONS: Call 1-800-635-8611

The UW-Oshkosh rapid testing site will remain open through March, thanks to a partnership with the Winnebago County Health Department. The site is located at the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave. It is open weekdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

