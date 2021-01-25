Advertisement

UWGB rapid COVID testing site to remain open

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - UW-Green Bay will continue free rapid COVID-19 testing on Jan. 27.

The rapid testing site is located at the Weidner Center, 2450 Weidner Center Drive. It will be open weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

UWGB says the site has been popular. The average about 350-400 tests per day.

Surge testing sites at University of Wisconsin System campuses were scheduled to close, but the system partnered with the Department of Health Services to give 140,000 additional tests.

“We thank the federal government for their confidence in us, and we’re pleased that our university sites can continue to be used in the fight against this insidious disease,” UW System President Tommy Thompson said in a release Monday. “Where there’s a problem, I want the UW System here to help.”

The site uses the Abbot BinaxNow tests. It takes about 15 minutes to get results.

REGISTER ONLINE: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

QUESTIONS: Call 1-800-635-8611

The UW-Oshkosh rapid testing site will remain open through March, thanks to a partnership with the Winnebago County Health Department. The site is located at the Culver Family Welcome Center, 625 Pearl Ave. It is open weekdays, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

REGISTER ONLINE: https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

QUESTIONS: Call 1-800-635-8611

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci comments on the goal of 100 million vaccinations in Biden's first 100 days in...
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
Omro began its own vaccine distribution
Omro Pharmacy, city team up to run local vaccine clinic
COVID-19 infection rates dropping, vaccines stalling
COVID-19 infection rates dropping, vaccines stalling
First 100 days: COVID, exec orders, impeachment
First 100 days: COVID, exec orders, impeachment
Coronavirus
Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000