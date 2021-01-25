Advertisement

Power sharing agreement stalled in U.S. Senate

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With confirmation hearings and President Donald Trump’s looming impeachment trial, the Senate agenda is swelling, and Senate leaders are struggling to reach a power-sharing deal.

Talks are stalled between Democrat Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over an agreement to determine the details of control in the evenly divided Senate.

With a slight edge from Vice President Kamala Harris, Democrats have claimed the majority of the chamber. However, power-sharing details, such as committee and staffing distributions, still need to be ironed out.

“Mitch McConnell will not dictate to the Senate what we should do and how we should proceed,” said Sen. Schumer during a press conference Sunday.

Sen. McConnell is insisting that the arrangement protects the minority party and the filibuster, which requires a supermajority threshold to bring legislative measures to a vote.

“I cannot imagine the Democratic leader would rather hold up the power-sharing agreement than simply reaffirm that his side won’t be breaking this standing rule,” Sen. McConnell said during a floor speech last week.

A power-sharing agreement is not required by the constitution, but Bipartisan Policy Center President Jason Grumet says the agreement is imperative.

“There’s a lot of pressure on the Biden Administration and Congress to start to get stuff done, to deal with continued strife and deprivation of the pandemic,” he said.

Grumet references the year 2001 when the Senate was also evenly divided. Sens. Tom Daschle (D-SD) and Trent Lott (R-MS) reached an agreement shortly after the election cycle. McConnell and Schumer are likely using that arrangement as a template for the current discussions.

If leadership can’t come to terms, Grumet says Democrats and President Joe Biden will be prepared to proceed anyway.

“They are willing to use other tools to advance legislation with just 50 votes,” said Grumet.

It is unclear when additional power-sharing talks will take place.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

Latest News

ranked-choice voting
Despite GOP claim, few valid voter fraud claims in Wisconsin
We break down the candidates running for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Breaking down the candidates for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
One of President Joe Biden’s first actions is to stop the Keystone XL pipeline. The project was...
Gallagher asks President Biden to reconsider stance on Keystone XL Pipeline
firefighter foam with pfas
Gov. Evers considers suing over PFAS contamination in Wisconsin
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her...
Women discuss Vice President Harris making history with inauguration