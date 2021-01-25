Packers fans reflect on Sunday’s NFC Championship loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Fans of the Green Bay Packers stepped into Lambeau Field Sunday expecting a great NFC Championship Game.

“Man, I feel so blessed,” Brian Hannula of San Diego said. “It’s just a great opportunity to get to witness two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time compete in the biggest stage.”

And that’s what they received. About 8,500 were allowed inside the 81-capacity seat stadium. Sixty-five-hundred were season ticket holders and the rest were invited front line workers and guests of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s really nice to be doing something that’s normal,” Matt Mangan of Amberg, Wisconsin said.

Attendees were required to follow covid-19 protocols and fans told Action 2 News there weren’t any issues with the rules.

After the game, the majority leaving Lambeau hung their heads in disappointment while others found silver linings.

“My nephew he’s a rookie, number 41 safety Henry Black,” Lashonda Black of Shreveport, Louisiana said. “So this is a good experience for us, very exciting. Even though they didn’t win, but it’s just a joy being here this historic place.”

Another set of departing fans applauded the Packers Organization for its Covid-19 protocols.

“Actually, I thought it was pretty well handled by the Packers Organization,” David Lucero of Green Bay said. “It was very safe, they kept the crowd in control. Obviously, the most disappointing thing was the action on the field.”

