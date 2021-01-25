Advertisement

On the Clock: NFC Championship Answers, Rodgers’ Future

VIDEO: Is Aaron Rodgers questions future in Green Bay?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers advance to Super Bowl in home stadium, beating Green Bay Packers 31-26 in NFC championship game. After the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers questioned the certainty of being back in Green Bay.

“There’s a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain, myself included,” Rodgers said. “That’s what sad about it most.”

WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin/Wisconsin State Journal Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed Green Bay’s loss to the Buccaneers and Rodgers future after the game on Sunday Sports Night: Cover 2.

Topic in this week’s show include:

• Reaction to Packers’ loss

• LaFleur’s Decision to Kick a Field Goal

• Aaron Rodgers’ Future in Green Bay

• Most Notable Thing You Heard After The Game

• Ad Libs

