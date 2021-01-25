Advertisement

Oconto 8th grader hits buzzer beater

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - You gotta love a buzzer beater.

Eighth grade basketball teams from Oconto and Bonduel faced off Saturday, and it was a memorable game for Oconto’s Ethan Wusterbarth.

Oconto was down by one point with less than five seconds on the clock. Bonduel inbounds the ball and Wusterbarth hustles to get possession. He tosses it up for the game-winning shot.

Action 2 Sports’ Baillie Burmaster featured the video in her Saturday segment.

Thanks to viewer Sara for sending us this video! Do you have an amazing sports video? Upload it to https://widgets.burst.com/9wd8ee5a or email sports@wbay.com.

