Man escapes vehicle through ice in Calumet County

Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to use caution on the ice after a vehicle broke through Monday morning.

It happened on Lake Winnebago, about 1.3 miles from shore, south of Brothertown.

The Sheriff’s Office says the front end of a vehicle went through the ice. A man was able to crawl out of his back tailgate. Some Good Samaritans helped him to shore.

“Please use caution and exercise good judgment when going on the ice,” reads a Facebook post on the Sheriff’s Office page.

“This is a reminder that the ice is never 100 percent safe!”

