LIGHT SNOW SOUTH... PLENTY OF WIND FOR ALL

An impressive winter storm will pass to our south overnight and into the start of Tuesday... FAR SOUTHERN Wisconsin (Milwaukee-Madison) will get 3-8″ of snow! We will be on the far northern fringe of the system so our snowfall will be less AND mainly south of Green Bay. The Fox Cities could see around an inch or less of snow, but a couple of inches could fall near the Lake Michigan shoreline. Sheboygan County has the best chance of seeing the most snow, about 2-4″ there. The storm will also create blustery northeast winds overnight and into Tuesday.

Thereafter, mush of the week looks quiet... Another significant weathermaker will impact the area over the weekend. The long range computer models are in agreement that we get some snow and possibly some mix, but they do NOT agree on the timing of the event. Keep checking back for more updates...

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NE 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NNW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow SOUTH. A blustery wind. LOW: 16

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light morning snow... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 25 LOW: 12

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery at times. HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 19 LOW: 11

FRIDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Slightly milder, but turning breezy late. HIGH: 26 LOW: 19

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with snow or wintry mix developing. Breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulating snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

MONDAY: Blustery... Some morning flakes still possible. HIGH: 30

