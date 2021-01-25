LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE FOR SOME LATER TODAY

Although we’ve seen some morning sunshine today, clouds will increase through the afternoon. Skies will eventually turn overcast. Light snow or mix will move into southern areas by this evening as a strong area of low pressure passes to our south.

Snow showers will continue across southern Wisconsin tonight with several inches of snow possible there. Times of light snow or flurries will be possible through Tuesday morning around the Fox Valley. Some areas may see a dusting to around 1″ of new snow... only those from Fond du Lac to Sheboygan southward should be looking at the potential for 1-3″ with locally higher totals.

Temperatures today and tomorrow should be in the mid 20s for highs. Both days could be a bit brisk with Tuesday being the more blustery of the two as winds could gust to 30 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but we’ll be dry. We should see more sunshine on Thursday with highs in the lower half of the 20s.

We’ll finish the work week dry, but a stronger storm system may take shape and impact our weather over the weekend. Depending on the track of low pressure, there may be some rain or wintry mix as the system arrives before a round of snow showers. However, it’s too early to say for sure just what will happen, but accumulating snow is possible the way things stand now... be sure to check back for updates this week.

WIND FORECAST:

AFTERNOON: N/NE 10-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 10-20 MPH, GUSTS TO 30 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Increasing clouds. PM snow/mix SOUTH. Turning blustery late. HIGH: 24

TONIGHT: Cloudy with light snow SOUTH. Little to no accumulation. Blustery. LOW: 19

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light morning snow... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 25 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery at times. HIGH: 23 LOW: 8

THURSDAY: Seasonably cold with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 22 LOW: 10

FRIDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Slightly milder, but turning breezy late. HIGH: 26 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy with snow or wintry mix developing. Breezy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Accumulating snow possible. Blustery. HIGH: 32 LOW: 20

