Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local health care systems are encouraging people to be patient as they schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wisconsin residents 65-and-older.

Monday, Jan. 25, is the first day for the vaccine expansion in Wisconsin. Two doses are required. The Pfizer shot is 21 days between doses. The Moderna shot is 28 days between doses.

It’s estimated about 700,000 Wisconsin residents are in the 65+ age group. That means there will be wait times as the state works to get enough supply. Wisconsin has been receiving about 70,000 first-time doses per week.

The vaccine is not available to everyone. The state determines eligibility by phase groupings. CLICK HERE to find out if you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin.

Also, COVID-19 hotlines are very busy and experiencing a high number of calls.

Not everyone will be able to get the vaccine on day one.

“We appreciate your patience with any wait times or delays,” says Bellin Health.

PREVEA HEALTH

ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.myprevea.com/MyPrevea/Authentication/Login?

PHONE: 1-833-344-HERE (4373)

We understand that many people have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and how to get it. Go to www.prevea.com/vaccine for more information and to answer your questions. Posted by Prevea on Saturday, January 23, 2021

For those who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as determined by the Wisconsin Department of Heatlh Services, here's a step by step instructional video on how to sign up on MyPrevea. Posted by Prevea on Thursday, January 21, 2021

BELLIN HEALTH

ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.bellin.org/

HOW TO GUIDE: https://bit.ly/2KK3ZCa

PHONE: (920) 445-7313

Those who are 65 or older can now schedule a COVID-19 vaccination through myBellin.org. If you fit the eligibility... Posted by Bellin Health on Friday, January 22, 2021

All hands on deck! Bellin Health President & CEO Chris Woleske and Chief Nursing Officer Laura Hieb are pitching in to... Posted by Bellin Health on Saturday, January 23, 2021

THEDACARE

ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.thedacare.org//

Click “MyThedaCare” at the top of the page

Click “Sign Up Now”

Follow the prompts

Be ready for the COVID-19 vaccination by signing up for a MyThedaCare account today. Once you have created a... Posted by ThedaCare on Thursday, January 21, 2021

ADVOCATE AURORA

ONLINE: https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019/covid19-vaccine/news-and-faq#eligibility

LIVEWELL APP: https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/livewell/

Are you or someone you know looking for volunteer opportunities? We’re in need of volunteers at locations across WI at our upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics that will be open seven days a week with evening hours. Learn more and apply online now: https://t.co/H39kvB1Yho pic.twitter.com/oHneCKBUx7 — Aurora Health Care (@Aurora_Health) January 25, 2021

ASCENSION HEALTH

ONLINE: https://healthcare.ascension.org/covid-19

The COVID-19 vaccine is bringing hope to communities across the country as we start the new year. We expect the vaccine... Posted by Ascension on Friday, January 15, 2021

AGNESIAN HEALTH CARE

ONLINE SCHEDULING: http://agnesian.com/page/covid-19

PHONE: (920) 926-8400

Dorothy Ebert, of Beaver Dam, is the first Agnesian HealthCare patient over age 75 to get her COVID-19 vaccination.... Posted by Agnesian HealthCare on Monday, January 25, 2021

