Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local health care systems are encouraging people to be patient as they schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Wisconsin residents 65-and-older.
Monday, Jan. 25, is the first day for the vaccine expansion in Wisconsin. Two doses are required. The Pfizer shot is 21 days between doses. The Moderna shot is 28 days between doses.
It’s estimated about 700,000 Wisconsin residents are in the 65+ age group. That means there will be wait times as the state works to get enough supply. Wisconsin has been receiving about 70,000 first-time doses per week.
The vaccine is not available to everyone. The state determines eligibility by phase groupings. CLICK HERE to find out if you’re eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
CLICK HERE to track vaccine numbers in Wisconsin.
Also, COVID-19 hotlines are very busy and experiencing a high number of calls.
Not everyone will be able to get the vaccine on day one.
“We appreciate your patience with any wait times or delays,” says Bellin Health.
PREVEA HEALTH
ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.myprevea.com/MyPrevea/Authentication/Login?
PHONE: 1-833-344-HERE (4373)
BELLIN HEALTH
ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.bellin.org/
HOW TO GUIDE: https://bit.ly/2KK3ZCa
PHONE: (920) 445-7313
THEDACARE
ONLINE SCHEDULING: https://www.thedacare.org//
- Click “MyThedaCare” at the top of the page
- Click “Sign Up Now”
- Follow the prompts
ADVOCATE AURORA
ONLINE: https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/coronavirus-disease-2019/covid19-vaccine/news-and-faq#eligibility
LIVEWELL APP: https://www.advocateaurorahealth.org/livewell/
ASCENSION HEALTH
ONLINE: https://healthcare.ascension.org/covid-19
AGNESIAN HEALTH CARE
ONLINE SCHEDULING: http://agnesian.com/page/covid-19
PHONE: (920) 926-8400
Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.