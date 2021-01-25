Green Bay garage fire destroys vehicle, other items

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured during a garage fire late Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 500 block of North Maple Avenue at 4:29 p.m..

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from two stall detached garage in a back alley behind the address.

They then found fire inside the garage, and crews were able to access the garage through the overhead and side access door.

Officials say all contents inside the garage, as well as one vehicle, were considered a total loss with damage to the garage structure.

The cause of the fire, which caused about $40,000, is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.