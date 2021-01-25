Advertisement

Green Bay garage fire destroys vehicle, other items

(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire officials say no one was injured during a garage fire late Sunday afternoon in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, crews were called to the 500 block of North Maple Avenue at 4:29 p.m..

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from two stall detached garage in a back alley behind the address.

They then found fire inside the garage, and crews were able to access the garage through the overhead and side access door.

Officials say all contents inside the garage, as well as one vehicle, were considered a total loss with damage to the garage structure.

The cause of the fire, which caused about $40,000, is still being investigated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
"Manitowoc Minute" host Charlie Berens on Cover 2: Road 2 Tampa
Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens on the Packers’ Super Bowl run
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven day case average drops again, death rate slightly increases Saturday
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month

Latest News

WBAY’s panel, ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Packers NFC Championship loss and Aaron Rodgers...
On the Clock: NFC Championship Answers, Rodgers’ Future
Fans at Lambeau Field watching the NFC Championship Game.
Packers fans reflect on Sunday’s NFC Championship loss
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after being called for pass interference against...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month