Fox Crossing Police searching for missing girl

Fox Crossing Police say they're searching for Arianna Lytle.
Fox Crossing Police say they're searching for Arianna Lytle.(Fox Crossing Police Department)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police need your help in finding a missing Fox Crossing girl.

According to police, 16-year-old Arianna Lytle is believed to be with her 20-year-old boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, identified by police as Kyale Washington, is said to have ties to the Oshkosh area, and is currently on parole.

Police add Washington does have an active warrant for his arrest through the Department of Corrections.

Anyone who has information on where Lytle may be is asked to contact Fox Crossing Police Detective Hickey at 920-720-7109.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers using their app P3, or by calling 920-231-8477.

Fox Crossing PD is looking for Arianna J Lytle, a missing juvenile 16 years of age. Arianna is believed to be with her...

Posted by Fox Crossing Police Department on Monday, January 25, 2021

