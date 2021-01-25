Fox Crossing Police searching for missing girl

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - Police need your help in finding a missing Fox Crossing girl.

According to police, 16-year-old Arianna Lytle is believed to be with her 20-year-old boyfriend.

Her boyfriend, identified by police as Kyale Washington, is said to have ties to the Oshkosh area, and is currently on parole.

Police add Washington does have an active warrant for his arrest through the Department of Corrections.

Anyone who has information on where Lytle may be is asked to contact Fox Crossing Police Detective Hickey at 920-720-7109.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Winnebago County Wide Crime Stoppers using their app P3, or by calling 920-231-8477.

