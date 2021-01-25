Daily coronavirus cases in Wisconsin fall below 1,000

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- New coronavirus cases fell below 1,000 for only the second time in 4 1/2 months on Monday.

Monday’s report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is based on 4,199 people being tested or testing positive for the COVID-19 virus for the first time. By our calculations, 22.53% of the tests came back positive. The remaining 3,253 results were negative.

Outside of the holidays, this is the first time coronavirus counts have been below 1,000 since September 14. (The number of new cases was also below 1,000 the day after Christmas and was close to 1,000 the day after New Year’s Day, when there was less community testing and fewer results.) September was the last month that routinely saw fewer than 1,000 cases per day and when positivity rates were also steadily below 20%. Wisconsin is averaging 1,577 cases per day over the last 7 days, which is also at a 4-month low.

Eight deaths were reported in Juneau, Lincoln, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie (2), Shawano, Sheboygan and Waukesha (2) counties. The death count was revised in Dane County.

New cases were identified in 58 counties. Fourteen had no positive tests or their case numbers were revised. County case and death numbers will be updated later in this article.

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 5,699 people in the state. The death rate rose to 1.07% over the weekend; as the number of new coronavirus cases trends downward, the daily number of deaths carries more weight. The state is averaging a loss of 33 lives to COVID-19 each day over the last 7 days. That, too, is a downward trend since the one-day record of 128 deaths nine days ago.

More than half of the state’s population being tested for coronavirus since that first case on February 5, 2020, so there are fewer people being tested for the first time. The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. The 7-day average for the positivity rate on Sunday was 6.1%, the same as Saturday. (The DHS calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.) Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community; it’s how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

Over the past 50 weeks, 533,917 people have ever tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. Out of that, state health officials say 505,987 (94.8%) are recovered and 22,041 (4.1%) of all cases are still active. To be recovered, 30 days must pass since the onset of symptoms or a positive test, or a person must be medically cleared. The DHS acknowledges some of them may be feeling lingering effects from their infection, such as brain fog, headaches and muscle aches or lethargy.

VACCINATIONS

The latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers show 345,017 total doses have been administered since mid-December. There are 64,364 people who received two doses. That’s 7,684 more people who completed their vaccination series since Friday’s report. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. Vaccination administration numbers are updated by the state health department during the afternoons Monday through Friday.

The DHS now includes vaccination information by age and gender on its website (CLICK HERE). The vaccine data page also lets you narrow down vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) -- use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day.

Hospitalizations

As of Monday, the state says 56 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. That’s 5 days in a row with new hospitalizations below 100. The 7-day average was steady at 88 hospitalizations per day. A total 23,748 people have ever been hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 4.48% of all known cases.

On Monday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are 772 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals. That’s 11 more than Sunday. The WHA says 175 of these patients are in intensive care, which is 6 more than Sunday. This marks 12 days with fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time, and six straight days with fewer than 200 in ICU.

There are 63 COVID-19 patients in the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals, with 9 in ICU. That’s one more in ICU and two fewer overall from Sunday.

There are 82 COVID-19 patients in the Northeast region’s hospitals, including 12 in ICU. That’s 4 more patients in ICU and one more patient overall then the day before.

The alternate care facility established at the State Fair Park was giving 4 patients Bamlanivimab infusion therapy on an outpatient basis. There were no overflow patients being treated at the field hospital on Monday.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA further reported the state’s 134 hospitals have 304 ICU beds (20.73%) and 2,389 of all types of medical beds (21.38%) open -- that’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 20 ICU beds (19.23%) among them and 152 medical beds total (17.81%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 40 ICU beds (19.32%) and 239 of all medical beds (25%) for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the term “open” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has enough staffing for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

MONDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH UPDATE (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,472 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,124 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,036 cases (+12) (68 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,028 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Brown – 28,836 cases (+11) (190 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,235 cases (7 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Burnett – 1,081 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,139 cases (+11) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,693 cases (+12) (76 deaths)

Clark – 3,058 cases (+4) (57 deaths)

Columbia – 4,751 cases (+7) (39 deaths)

Crawford – 1,629 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Dane – 37,285 cases (+92) (229 deaths) (deaths revised -2 by state)

Dodge – 11,052 cases (+11) (138 deaths)

Door – 2,325 cases (18 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Douglas – 3,486 cases (+6) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 3,972 cases (+13) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,370 cases (+20) (97 deaths)

Florence - 417 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,419 cases (+51) (76 deaths)

Forest - 899 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,417 cases (+2) (78 deaths)

Green – 2,623 cases (+4) (12 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,474 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,775 cases (9 deaths)

Iron - 469 cases (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,529 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,442 cases (+25) (66 deaths)

Juneau - 2,851 cases (+4) (16 deaths) (+1)

Kenosha – 13,999 cases (+7) (262 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,307 cases (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,382 cases (+83) (70 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,350 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,879 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,766 cases (+6) (54 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 6,827 cases (+12) (60 deaths)

Marathon – 13,132 cases (+18) (169 deaths)

Marinette - 3,861 cases (58 deaths)

Marquette – 1,243 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 782 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 93,544 (+192) (1,115 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,004 cases (+14) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,110 cases (+7) (45 deaths) (+1)

Oneida - 3,101 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,073 cases (+34) (174 deaths) (+2)

Ozaukee – 7,211 cases (+2) (68 deaths)

Pepin – 771 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,252 cases (+3) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,503 cases (+8) (39 deaths)

Portage – 6,044 cases (+4) (58 deaths)

Price – 1,079 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,551 cases (+5) (290 deaths)

Richland - 1,209 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,565 cases (+30) (136 deaths)

Rusk - 1,218 cases (+3) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 5,000 cases (+21) (35 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,388 cases (17 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Shawano – 4,464 cases (+5) (67 deaths) (+1)

Sheboygan – 12,348 cases (+23) (112 deaths) (+1)

St. Croix – 6,016 cases (+10) (39 deaths)

Taylor - 1,735 cases (+1) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,246 cases (34 deaths) (cases revised -7 by state)

Vernon – 1,703 cases (33 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

Vilas - 1,866 cases (+9) (31 deaths)

Walworth – 8,483 cases (+23) (116 deaths)

Washburn – 1,205 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Washington – 13,079 cases (+7) (119 deaths)

Waukesha – 38,527 cases (+77) (422 deaths) (+2)

Waupaca – 4,551 cases (+12) (104 deaths)

Waushara – 2,032 cases (24 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,358 cases (+10) (166 deaths)

Wood – 6,266 cases (+5) (64 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (reflects Saturday-Monday) **

Alger - 265 cases (+12) (1 death)

Baraga - 485 cases (30 deaths)

Chippewa - 683 cases (+2) (20 deaths) (+1)

Delta – 2,605 cases (+12) (62 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,087 cases (+8) (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 815 cases (+12) (16 deaths) (+1)

Houghton – 1,959 cases (+34) (30 deaths) (+1)

Iron – 843 cases (+3) (35 deaths)

Keweenaw – 102 cases (+2) (1 death)

Luce – 129 cases

Mackinac - 274 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,382 cases (+14) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,579 cases (+10) (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 315 cases (+8) (17 deaths) (+1)

Schoolcraft - 226 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.