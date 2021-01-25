Consumer First Alert: If the sheriff’s office wanted to arrest you, it wouldn’t ask for gift cards
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a scam using officers’ actual names.
The sheriff’s office says people are reporting calls claiming to be from an officer in the department, demanding payment to settle a legal issue or a warrant for their arrest.
The sheriff’s office reminds you they do not settle these issues with a phone call and a demand for payment over the phone. And if you’re in a legal bind, you couldn’t get out of it by paying in gift cards. The same is true if you receive calls claiming to be from federal law enforcement or a federal agency, such as the IRS, or a public utility, such as Wisconsin Public Service or We Energies.
Law enforcement officers’ names are public record and can also be found in news reports.
If you believe you’ve been a victim of this or any other scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.
