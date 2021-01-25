Consumer First Alert: If the sheriff’s office wanted to arrest you, it wouldn’t ask for gift cards

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to a scam using officers’ actual names.

The sheriff’s office says people are reporting calls claiming to be from an officer in the department, demanding payment to settle a legal issue or a warrant for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office reminds you they do not settle these issues with a phone call and a demand for payment over the phone. And if you’re in a legal bind, you couldn’t get out of it by paying in gift cards. The same is true if you receive calls claiming to be from federal law enforcement or a federal agency, such as the IRS, or a public utility, such as Wisconsin Public Service or We Energies.

Law enforcement officers’ names are public record and can also be found in news reports.

If you believe you’ve been a victim of this or any other scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.

We are receiving reports of SCAM calls to people using actual officers names. They are most often wanting some payment over the phone for a fake warrant or legal issue. While the name maybe real, the call is not. Law Enf will not ask for money or gift cards over the phone pic.twitter.com/BBNQM33uFF — Brown County Sheriff (@sheriffbc) January 25, 2021

