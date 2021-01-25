Advertisement

HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News a potential shooting caused the lockdown of both Bellin and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Webster and Eliza at about 3:50 p.m. for a call of a potential shooting near the intersection.

Officials say a possible suspect is in custody at this time, and officers were going to be at the scene to search for any possible casings or other evidence.

Police say no one was reported injured during the incident.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

