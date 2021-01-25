HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police tell Action 2 News a potential shooting caused the lockdown of both Bellin and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Webster and Eliza at about 3:50 p.m. for a call of a potential shooting near the intersection.

Officials say a possible suspect is in custody at this time, and officers were going to be at the scene to search for any possible casings or other evidence.

Police say no one was reported injured during the incident.

No other details were immediately provided.

Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.