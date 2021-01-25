Authorities investigating fire and two break-ins at gas station

TOWN OF CLAYTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County authorities are working to see if a gas station break-in and fire early Friday is connected to other nearby burglaries.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was back at the Ridgeway VP at the intersection of County Trunk II and Highway 76 Monday morning. The owner of the shop tells Action 2 News when he arrived to meet with an insurance adjuster, following Friday’s fire, it appeared someone broke into the shop, again, over the weekend.

“It was all boarded up, someone had pulled the boards off the backside of the building, where one of the doors and one of the windows were the sheriff’s department is here now and they’re going to go in and see, whoever went in and what they were after,” says owner JP Remington.

The second break-in is all part of a larger investigation following Friday’s early morning fire at the gas station.

According to Capt. Dave Mack with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, “The initial deputy that responded found a broken window in an area of the business that wasn’t engulfed in flames, so that made him suspicious of the incident.”

Whoever broke in on Friday stole cigarettes and liquor as well as some cash, before starting the fire, that burned for what’s believed to be about an hour before it was discovered. The shop owner says the building is most likely a total loss. “Everything is just a melted mess, everything is just, there’s nothing salvageable for any of the inventory, everything is burnt up, smoke damage is terrible,” adds Remington.

While break-ins are not new, the sheriff’s office says the fire is unusual. Investigators have recovered some evidence from the scene and they’re reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area, trying to find out who is responsible for this incident as possibly other similar break-ins. Capt. Mack says, “This however, and up in Outagamie County as well as several others in Winnebago County are potentially we’re looking at to see if there’s a connection or not.”

The owner just wants whoever is responsible for damaging his business found and held accountable.

