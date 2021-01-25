Advertisement

Arrests and ejections at Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship Game

A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between...
A general view outside Lambeau Field before a NFC Championship playoff football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested during the Packers-Buccaneers NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Police say four people were ejected for “various fan conduct violations.” They did not elaborate.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department transported one person to a local hospital.

Attendance for the game was 8,578. The Packers allowed 6,500 season ticket holders to attend the game. They also invited frontline health care workers.

Action 2 News reported last week that Green Bay Police added more officers to Lambeau Field for the NFC title game because of behavior at the Divisional Round game the weekend before. Most of those complaints were about people failing to comply with masking orders and alcohol-related issues.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS St. Vincent, Bellin no longer locked down after report of possible shooting
Bellin Health nurse Ashley Lyman prepares to administer the health system’s first dose of...
Guide to making an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

City alder adds pressure to open Green Bay public schools
More pressure being put on GBAPSD to reopen schools
More pressure being put on GBAPSD to reopen schools
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces schedule for upcoming season
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces schedule for upcoming season
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announces schedule for upcoming season
Larry Harmon and Rickardo Richards
Exclusive: Three stolen cars, two men arrested, one dangerous police chase