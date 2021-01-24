Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ road magic have them heading home to the Super Bowl, the first team to play in one on their home field.

Brady owns six Super Bowl rings with New England and now heads to his 10th NFL championship game with his new team.

Absolutely crushing. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come north and deny the Green Bay Packers 31-26. So many of the wounds self inflicted. Tough, tough day. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

With help from a stifling pass rush led by Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul combining for five sacks, and a curious late call by the Packers, Brady and the Bucs beat top-seeded Green Bay 31-26 for the NFC title Sunday.

We'll see if Matt LaFleur agrees with that last part. https://t.co/Cek5LqJ7Y3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Matt LaFleur on kicking the FG: "Anytime it doesn't work out you always regret it, right? Having three shots and coming away with no yards and knowing not only need the touchdown but the 2 point … Anytime something doesn't work... https://t.co/7Dt3xfcpRg pic.twitter.com/8aj5t0zXMs — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 25, 2021

LaFleur said he didn't think he wsa on his A-game today.



"Disappointed, felt like I let a lot of people down." https://t.co/wmiBHwQyU3 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 25, 2021

Matt LaFleur on whether Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Packers next season:



"Hell yeah, he better be back. He's our leader." — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 25, 2021

The Bucs (14-5) earned their franchise-record eighth consecutive road victory to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since their 2002 championship season.

A postgame news conference is underway - check back for updates from players and coaches, and as always, you can catch game highlights and postgame reaction on Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 at 10:35 p.m.

Rodgers on future: "There's a lot of unknowns going into this offseason.” #Packers — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 25, 2021

Rodgers on what this team means to him, “It’s special for sure...this one as much as others has special friendships.” Mentioned Marcedes Lewis and Davante Adams #Packers — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 25, 2021

“I’m pretty gutted.” - #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 24, 2021

Said Rodgers: "This one stings and is going to for a long time." https://t.co/ZUParshbfV — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 25, 2021

Aaron Rodgers was pressured 22 times Sunday, most in his career in a playoff game, per ESPN Stats & Info. He was blitzed 23 times, second-most in his playoff career.



Shaquil Barrett had 7 pressures, matching his high with the Buccaneers. Rodgers went... https://t.co/jLow1bG8sZ — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers on the pass interference penalty on third down on Kevin King: "I think it was a bad call." — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.