Proposed bill looks to include all age 60+ adults in high priority vaccination group, vaccinate general public in March

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:03 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A Republican backed proposed bill would call on state health officials to figure out a plan to begin vaccinating the general public in less than two months.

Under the proposed bill, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) would need to include in its highest priority group all adults age 60 and older.

The bill also calls for the state to come up with a plan to start vaccinating everyone by March 15.

A representative sponsoring the bill says he believes the deadline is realistic because he is anticipating the approval of more vaccine options.

“Based on the information we are hearing from the federal government - with the addition of new vaccines available, I think that’s very doable,” said Representative Joe Sanfel (R-New Berlin).

“Well I think that’s a great plan. If only we had vaccines available to us here in the state of Wisconsin. We can pass legislation but actually implementing legislation, that’s a different ball of wax,” said Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison).

While the bill looks to expand immediate eligibility to adults age 60 and older, the DHS has already said it will take a while to vaccinate all 700,000 people in Wisconsin age 65 and older.

The bill will go up for a vote in the health committee on Tuesday.

