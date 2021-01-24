Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 85-year-old diehard Green Bay Packers fan was disappointed when she thought she wouldn’t get to attend Sunday’s game.

She had never missed a playoff game at Lambeau Field. But then, a group of season ticket holders gifted her their tickets.

Fritzie Neitzel went to her first Packers game in October of 1945 with her dad at the age of 10.

“I was able to see Don Hutson play his last game at old East High School,” Neitzel said.

As long-time season ticket holders, her family tried buying seats for the NFC championship game once they went on sale Wednesday. She did not luck out.

“When I was born they didn’t put red blood in me. I got green in one side and gold in the other,” Neitzel said.

Disappointed but determined, she learned of an effort by the Ewing brothers to donate two tickets.

Since 2015, Steve and Neal Ewing have been asking people to email them their most compelling stories and why they’re deserving of the opportunity.

Under their charity called the Spirit of Wisconsin Booster Club, the brothers have donated 25 of their tickets.

“They’re unbelievable stories and I believe if the team and the people who are on the field, actually read some of those stories, I think they’d play twice as hard as they do today,” Steve Ewing of Milwaukee said.

For the Ewings, this idea came out of having an “owners box” for a team that’s owned by the community.

“There’s no comparison to the reward of the joy because it’s bigger than money, it’s bigger than any of the other things people chase around,” Neal Ewing of Green Bay said.

The pandemic has hampered their ability to donate tickets since the Packers only began allowing ticketed fans inside Lambeau during the playoffs.

Neitzel is still grateful for the generosity of the Ewings. The brothers found her story of not missing a home playoff game, despite leaving Green Bay for more than 50 years, worthy of the tickets.

“I keep thinking when I actually walk through the gate tomorrow at Lambeau Field, it will be believable,” she said.

