New program looks to meet mental health needs of law enforcement

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new mental health program has launched in Wisconsin to meet the mental health needs of police officers.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling it the New Officer Wellness and Peer Support Program, which will be supported through federal grant funding.

A committee will be responsible for producing a manual to help develop and support peer support networks throughout the state.

Kaul says making sure law enforcement members have mental and psychological health resources is just as crucial as them being in good shape physically.

“Police officers are just like us they are leaders in our community, active in our community but they also have a day job that is difficult they encounter dangers every day,” said Kaul.

The $125,000 of funding will be distributed to agencies who submit a proposal of how they plan on launching peer support groups.

In 2019, there were 239 officers who committed suicide in the United States.

Kaul is hoping these recourses with the program will encourage officers to reach out for help.

