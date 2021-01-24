Advertisement

New program looks to meet mental health needs of law enforcement

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A new mental health program has launched in Wisconsin to meet the mental health needs of police officers.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is calling it the New Officer Wellness and Peer Support Program, which will be supported through federal grant funding.

A committee will be responsible for producing a manual to help develop and support peer support networks throughout the state.

Kaul says making sure law enforcement members have mental and psychological health resources is just as crucial as them being in good shape physically.

“Police officers are just like us they are leaders in our community, active in our community but they also have a day job that is difficult they encounter dangers every day,” said Kaul.

The $125,000 of funding will be distributed to agencies who submit a proposal of how they plan on launching peer support groups.

In 2019, there were 239 officers who committed suicide in the United States.

Kaul is hoping these recourses with the program will encourage officers to reach out for help.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Ewing brothers gave their Green Bay Packers playoff tickets to an 85-year-old woman.
Packers season ticket holders give away their tickets to Sunday’s game
"Manitowoc Minute" host Charlie Berens on Cover 2: Road 2 Tampa
Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens on the Packers’ Super Bowl run
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Seven day case average drops again, death rate slightly increases Saturday
Michael and Amanda Lazovich of Plain, Pa., purchase Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets...
1 winner of Mega Millions $1B prize; 3rd largest ever in US
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month

Latest News

WBAY’s panel, ‘On the Clock’ discussed the Packers NFC Championship loss and Aaron Rodgers...
On the Clock: NFC Championship Answers, Rodgers’ Future
Fans at Lambeau Field watching the NFC Championship Game.
Packers fans reflect on Sunday’s NFC Championship loss
Green Bay garage fire destroys vehicle, other items
Green Bay Packers' Jaire Alexander (23) reacts after being called for pass interference against...
Road warriors: Bucs win 31-26 at Green Bay, reach Super Bowl
Coronavirus
Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month