LIVE BLOG: Packers fall to Buccaneers in NFC Championship 31-26

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The stakes are high at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon as the Green Bay Packers (14-3) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-5) battle for the NFC Championship title and a trip to the Super Bowl.

This game will mark just the second time the Packers and the Buccaneers have met in the postseason. Previously, the teams met during the 1997 Divisional Playoff round, and the Packers won at home, 21-7.

The #Buccaneers are officially in Green Bay for the NFC Title game. Let’s have some fun #TBvsGB pic.twitter.com/x5erPk44dj — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 24, 2021

CODE GREEN: The Buccaneers have arrived in Green Bay. Just watched the buses go by my house with police escort. #Packers #NFCChampionship — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

As Action 2 News has reported, Sunday’s game will be a rematch from a previous game during the regular season. The Packers traveled after their bye week to Tampa, where they lost 38-10.

RELATED: Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: NFC Championship

The Packers all time, regular season record against the Buccaneers is 32-22-1. Meanwhile, the all—time at home record is 19-7, with a 16-5 record at Lambeau Field.

Sunday will be the 57th overall meeting between the former NFC Central rivals, including the postseason.

In addition, this will be the fourth time that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have faced off as starting quarterbacks.

Currently, Brady’s teams are 201 in those matchups.

As Action 2 News reported earlier this week, the Pro Football Writers of America chose Rodgers as the PFWA MVP, the third time he earned the honor.

Rodgers and other teammates sounded off this past week on the death of former Packers general manager Ted Thompson. Thompson died Wednesday at the age of 68 at his Texas home.

RELATED: “Man of great character”: Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dead at 68

Rodgers was Thompson’s first ever draft pick, and Thompson also drafted other players who are still on the team. Those teammates include Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley, who are all first team All-Pro players.

Fans and players are using the hashtag #WinItForTed to inspire the Packers as they play for another Super Bowl title this season.

The Packers also elevated cornerback Tramon Williams from the Practice Squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement Saturday. Williams rejoined the Packers this past week after he was let go by the Baltimore Ravens after they were defeated in the playoffs this season.

The #Packers have elevated CB Tramon Williams from the Practice Squad to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 23, 2021

The Packers elevated Tramon Williams from the practice squad for the NFC Championship.



Williams could potentially be the first player to play for two teams in the same postseason. pic.twitter.com/IHToXTXAjA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 23, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, the Packers announced which players will be inactive for the NFC Championship game. Those players are:

QB Jordan Love

CB Ka’dar Hollman

S Vernon Scott

CB Josh Jackson

LB Jonathan Garvin

TE Jace Sternberger

DL Kingsley Keke

Both Williams and cornerback Kevin King are active for the game.

#Packers CB Kevin King is ACTIVE for the NFC Championship Game.#TBvsGB inactives list 📝 https://t.co/5KbISJsIbM — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 24, 2021

Packers cornerback Kevin King is active, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield is not — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

Antonio Brown and Antoine Winfield Jr among the #Bucs inactives. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, the Bucs announced they will be without:

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

QB Ryan Griffin

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn

WR Antonio Brown

TE Antony Auclair

DL Khalil Davis

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

They also announced the elevation of S Javon Jagan and OL Ted Larsen.

Bucs' inactives vs Packers: S Antoine Winfield Jr., QB Ryan Griffin, RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, WR Antonio Brown, TE Antony Auclair, DL Khalil Davis and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. Elevations: S Javon Hagan and OL Ted Larsen — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 24, 2021

The excitement of the possible Super Bowl appearance by the Packers even had Manitowoc Minute host Charlie Berens join the Action 2 News Sports team for a guest appearance on the Cover 2: Road 2 Tampa playoff special, which aired Friday evening.

RELATED: Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens on the Packers’ Super Bowl run

Idk why I can’t go to sleep‼️Got me Feeling like a kid on Christmas Eve😂😂 — Za'Darius Smith (@TheRealZSmith) January 24, 2021

Since the 1970 FL-NFL merger, the Packers have played in the NFC title game nine times. This is the second consecutive year the Packers have played in the title game, both under the direction of head coach Matt LeFleur.

Last year, the Packers lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 37-20. In 2016, the team lost to the Atlanta Falcons 44-21. Both the 2019 and 2016 games were away.

The Buccaneers are coached by Bruce Arians, who is in his second season as the Buccaneers’ 12th head coach. He previously spent five seasons as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2013-2017) and was an interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts for 12 games during the 2012 season.

All 6,500 tickets available for Sunday’s game were sold earlier this week, with team officials saying the tickets were gone in about 40 minutes.

RELATED: Tickets sold out to Packers-Bucs NFC Championship at Lambeau Field

Similar to the divisional round game, there will be COVID-19 protocols in place, which include mask wearing and spacing between seats.

Anyone who is attending the game is asked to be respectful of the stadium’s current rules or risk being thrown out.

RELATED: Packers remind fans to follow the rules for safe NFC Championship

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on FOX, and temperatures are expected to be around 30, with a brisk wind at times out of the west. Snow fell in the Green Bay area overnight and into the morning, and a few flurries may stick around for the start of the game.

CLICK HERE for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.

The snow has more or less stopped and the winds are light. Weather shouldn't impact today's NFC Championship — unless 30 degrees is a problem for you. https://t.co/Kk96WO8v4M pic.twitter.com/BquqHlt1Um — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Fresh snowfall outside but a green tundra awaits NFC Championship Game. #TBvsGB for Super Bowl LV. pic.twitter.com/w6xHVqvIq6 — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be calling the game, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will report from the sidelines.

The Packers won the coin toss at the start of the game, and deferred.

crowd is bananas before opening kick...just waiting for broadcast #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

#Packers defense will start the game against Brady and Co. as #Packers win toss and defer — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

1st half running score from last 3 NFC Title games

Opponents= 58#Packers = 0 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

The Buccaneers scored on their first drive of the game, and made it a 7-0 game after a 15-yard pass from Brady to Mike Evans.

Bucs convert 3 third downs and Kevin King horribly misplays a ball in the air to allow Brady to complete TD to Evans. 7-0 Bucs — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

3/3 on 3rd down, the last one for a 15-yard touchdown. Tom Brady looks...comfortable. #Buccaneers lead 7-0 early #TBvsGB — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) January 24, 2021

In a rare instance, the Packers failed to score on their opening drive of the game.

Another positive: This is the 4th time this season the Packers failed to score in the first quarter. They went 3-0 in the previous instances. https://t.co/gwRplPhZYr — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers was sacked three times in the first quarter in 17 games all season entering the day. The Buccaneers got him twice in the first quarter Sunday. But Matt LaFleur finally countered with some roll-out keepers and Rodgers hit Lazard (23 yards)... https://t.co/SAiY0NTPQW — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

First Packers sack of Brady after getting zero back in Week 6. Huge play by Kenny Clark to stop drive after TB had picked up a 3rd-&-14 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

#Packers 1st sack of Brady this season, and 1st 3rd down stop of this game https://t.co/NUWvo6sm7g — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

However, the Packers got on the board in the second quarter to tie it up after a 50-yard-pass from Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

M-V-S!~ What. A. Catch! Sometimes I feel like the contested catches are easier for him than the yard ones. 50 yards. BOOM. Tie game. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

And that? Was the Packers first 1st-half pts in their last 3 NFC Championship appearances — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

Those are the #Packers 1st, 1st half points in an NFC Title game since 2014 in Seattle — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Rodgers is 7-7, 109 yds, TD and a perfect passer rating of 158.3 #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

The Buccaneers then scored another touchdown later in the quarter to take the lead again, 14-7. This time, Leonard Fournette ran for 20 yards into the end zone.

Killer plays back to back. Fournette breaks tackles, twists by another and scores from 20. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

King and Savage have badly misjudged balls in the air....and both have been very costly. 14-7 #Bucs — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Jamaal and Aaron popping big runs on this drive against the #1 run defense in the NFL — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

The Packers then scored on a 24-yard-field goal from Mason Crosby to make it 14-10.

I think that 2nd down was a mistake by Lazard, not rubbing LB David. Would have been TD to Adams if David wasn't able to swat it. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

#Packers have to settle for FG in red zone....that's weird — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

3 targets to Adams from the 6 come up empty, first one was there but off target. Crosby on and good from 24. 14-10. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Crosby is good from 24 yards.



Buccaneers 14, #Packers 10 with 4:59 to play in the first half.#TBvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/xU5RMauxJC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 24, 2021

#Packers had scored TD on 24 of last 25 goal to go possessions....and settle for field goal. FG vs. Rams to start last week ended streak of 21 straight TDs in that situation — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Packers have failed to score a TD on three goal-to-go drives in their last two games. They failed to score a TD on just four total goal-to-go drives the entire regular season. https://t.co/MrmFpNSwC1 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Linebacker Krys Barnes walked off the field on his own power late in the second quarter.

Krys Barnes getting attention from trainers. Walking off on his own. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Krys Barnes, already playing with a club on his broken left hand, is now walking off slowly. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

The Patriots were unable to convert any points before the two minute warning.

Brady hit by Z on the release and they'll punt. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

before that last incompleton, Brady was 6-6 on 3rd downs, for 141 of his 144 passing yards in the game #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Rodgers has 2:10 left, 2 time outs and 87 yards to go. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Although Rodgers connected with Lazard during the final two minutes of the half for a 23 yard gain to get them to their own 40 yard line, Rodgers was sacked on the following play for a loss of seven yards.

Rodgers hangs in pocket to find Lazard for 23 but then JPP beats Billy Turner for a hard sack. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

On the next play of the drive, Rodgers threw an interception while targeting Lazard.

another Rodgers pick vs TB....wow #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Sean Murphy Bunting gets third pick in 3 playoff games. Takes it away from Lazard at midfield. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

With a short field to work with, Brady and company had about 30 seconds to work with before the half. Brady was nearly picked off when he lobbed a deep pass.

Will Redmond drops an INT on third down. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

may not matter much, but that was another badly played ball by a DB, Redmond should have caught that. Now Bucs will go for it on 4th — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Ariens sent out punt team with :13 left, calls time out and brings back offense. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

After converting on a 4th down attempt, the Bucs scored a touchdown after throwing a deep 39-yard pass to Scott Miller, and the extra point attempt made it 21-10 as the half ended.

Redmond doesn't let a pick go through his hands, that TD doesn't happen....crusher #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

#Bucs cash in another turnover in the postseason — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

What on earth by Kevin King there? — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

Didn't Eli Manning do this in 2012? Sure did. Scotty Miller gets behind King for a 39 yard TD, disastorous. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Eli Manning hit Hakeem Nicks for a 37-yard score with no time remaining in the half in the 2011 divisional playoff. The Giants went up 20-10 on the play. https://t.co/6XxBnzIWwG — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Hall of Fame coach knows a thing or two about defense. And that TD was coming out of a timeout, so there was time to communicate. Of course, Miller also just blew the doors off King from the start https://t.co/CKAr8I2nIK — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

NFC Title game halftime running score last 3 appearances for #Packers:

opponents = 72#Packers = 10 — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

As badly as King fared, half of Rodgers' interceptions and almost a third of his sacks on the year come in six quarters vs Bucs. The mother of second half adjustments are needed now. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Kevin King's potential final game in #Packers uniform not going too well. Hearing a few boos as teams head to locker room — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

The Buccaneers pressured Aaron Rodgers on 8 of his 22 first-half dropbacks (36%), per ESPN Stats & Information. That’s Rodgers’ 2nd-highest pressure rate in any half all season including playoffs (39% in 2nd half of Week 15 vs Panthers). https://t.co/exnrPZmO4t — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is 1-7 in his postseason career when trailing at halftime (only win: 2014 Divisional Playoffs vs Cowboys). https://t.co/ZeYgM6TAAO — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Green Bay will receive to open the second half.

must score drive coming up for #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

During the Packers first drive, Rodgers threw one short pass as well as an incomplete pass. On his third attempt, he connected with Aaron Jones, who then fumbled the ball. It was then recovered by Tampa Bay.

Despressing, Jones cut in half by Whitehead and Devin White picks up the fumble. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Jones was also injured on the play.

Aaron Jones walked off on his own after staying down for a bit following the fumble — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Jones led to sidelines by trainers. Bucs start at GB 8. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

The Packers later announced he had a chest injury, and was questionable to return.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones (chest) is questionable to return. #TBvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 24, 2021

The Buccaneers scored on their first play of the drive and made it a 28-10 game. Brady and Brate connected on a short pass.

1 snap, 1 play action fake, 1 bad D bite, Cameron Brate wide open for the 8 yard TD. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

#Packers secondary is having just an awful day — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

#Packers averaging 164 rush yards during 7-game win streak. Today, 9 carries for 42 yards. And now down 18 with Jones banged up — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

The official attendance, included “invited guests”, was announced as 8,578.

Paid attendance: 7,772



Overall including "invited guests": 8,578 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

In the middle of the third quarter, Rodgers and tight end Robert Tonyan connected for a touchdown, and Crosby’s kick made it 28-17.

TD Tonyan keeps the boy alive. Rodgers finds Robert from 8 yards out. Last 68 yards through the air on the drive. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

#Bucs safety Whitehead is questionable to return with shoulder injury. With Winfield already out, #Packers comeback attempt will come against defense missing top two safeties — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

In last 6-plus games, #Bucs are a +10 in turnover margin. Have only turned it over twice — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Jordan Whitehead, who hit Jones to force the fumble, is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Packers player Tyler Lancaster went down in the 3rd quarter.

Tyler Lancaster sitting down at the 35. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Brady was picked off shortly after by Adrian Amos after throwing to Mike Evans.

3 times...Amos with pick https://t.co/xUENKZlU8L — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

One deep shot too many. Adrian Amos plays center field to chase down the sideline shot to Evans for the pick. More life. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Jaire had Evans blanketed and Brady tried to feed it inside but Adrian closed it down. Believe that's the first TB turnover in the playoffs. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

In addition, Whitehead was ruled out for the Buccaneers, leaving Rodgers to play against two backup players.

Whitehead now out for #Bucs. Rodgers going against 2 backup safeties — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has overcome three deficits of 18+ points in his career, most recently 2018 Week 1 vs the Bears (trailed 20-0, won 24-23). https://t.co/H4kVPkjVkj — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Whitehead is out for Bucs, secondary getting thinner...

Rodgers is getting warmer......... — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Meanwhile, Lancaster was carted to the locker room.

Tyler Lancaster is riding shotgun in the cart on the way to the locker room. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

A penalty was called in the 3rd quarter on Tampa.

First flags of the game, Bucs jump off and then take Dafney's head up on freebie deep shot. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

They pick up the defenseless hit but give GB five. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

The Packers announced Lancaster was questionable to return to the game.

#Packers DL Tyler Lancaster (ankle) is questionable to return. #TBvsGB — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 24, 2021

Tom Brady has blown two 18-point leads in his career: Week 3 of 2011 against the Bills and the 2006 AFC Championship Game against the Colts. His teams are 133-2 in his starts with an 18-point lead. https://t.co/BQgIIvYUmK — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Another penalty was called on Tampa late in the 3rd, which was lowering the head to initiate contact, bringing the Packers to Tampa’s 5 yard line.

A few plays later, Rodgers and Adams connected in the end zone, making it 28-23.

Rodgers and Adams connect on third and goal from the 2 and it's a ballgame going to the 4th. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

A two point conversion failed with 24 seconds left in the third.

Rodgers had EQ for 2 but couldn't hang on. 28-23 with :24 left in 3rd. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

There has been a blown lead of 18-plus points in 3 of the last 4 postseasons. Just sayin' — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

#Packers starting to dominate stats....but will likely be trailing going to the 4th — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

On the following kick, the Bucs were able to return it for 43 yards.

Special teams... — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

Mickens creases his third KOR, biggest one yet to 45. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

One play later, the 3rd quarter ended.

15 minutes to LV. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

While threatening to score at the beginning of the 4th, Brady was picked off by Jaire Alexander while throwing to Evans. Alexander ran it to Green Bay’s 19 yard line for a return of 16 yards.

All Pro pick for Jaire off tip #Packers now have 11th takeaway in last 7-plus games — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

What a huge takeaway. Brady's pass for Evans a bit high and Jaire pulls it in behind the play. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Brady has multiple picks in 4 of his 5 losses this year… and has not won a game this year with multiple interceptions. Just saying https://t.co/rMe14lZoK4 — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

The Packers were unable to make any points out of the turnover, and Rodgers was sacked for a loss of 10 yards, resulting a punt.

Another overwhelmed OL. Three and out with a sack and the D will need another stop. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

While on the first third down attempt, Brady again threw to Evans and was intercepted by Alexander.

A corner blitz forces a Brady heave and Alexander chases it down on the sideline for another pick. Savage came clean. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Not often Pettine gets the best of Brady, but that blitz fooled him and he threw it up for grabs #Packers — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Jaire Alexander x 2 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Rodgers was sacked on the first play.

Wagner having a tough, tough day — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Yet again, the Packers weren’t able to convert any points on the turnover.

#Packers come up empty on last two Brady picks....not good enough — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

A sack, INC, INC. Punt. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

JK Scott has come up with big thumps. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

The Packers have punted twice and scored a TD off Tom Brady's interceptions Sunday.



They didn't punt a single time following a takeaway in the regular season. They scored on 81% of their drives following a takeaway, 2nd highest in the NFL, per @ESPNStatsInfo — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Linebacker Krys Barnes was also ruled questionable to return due to a thumb injury.

Krys Barnes has a thumb injury and is questionable to return. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Brady and Gronkowski connected for a 29-yard pass in the 4th

Gronk's first grab a TE screen gashes 'em for 29. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

An incomplete pass on 3rd down caused Tampa to attempt a 46-yard field goal attempt, which was successful. That made it a 31-23 game.

Succop on for cold Kball 46 yarder. It's good for an 8 point lead with 4:42 left. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

In the last 20 postseasons, there have been 13 instances of a player throwing three interceptions in a postseason half (including Brady today). The only player whose team won was Russell Wilson in the 2014 NFC title vs the Packers. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

Rodgers and MVS connected on a 29-yard pass to put them Tampa’s 28 yard line.

Despite being in the red zone, the Packers were unable to make a touchdown on that same drive.

Best red zone team all year.... — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Crosby ended up converting on a 26-yard field goal to make it 31-26 with 2:05 left in the game.

Bucs deny, Crosby to kick with 2:09 left, GB has 3 TO's and 2 minute warning to get it back. Good. 31-26 2:05 to go. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

LaFleur decides for the FG to cut it to 31-26 with 2:05 left. Packers have all timeouts plus the 2 minute warning. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

How does that FG fit into all gas, no brakes philosophy? TD wins now I guess....if they get ball back — Chris Roth (@rothchris) January 24, 2021

Last week Tom Brady ran out the final 4:25 against Drew Brees. Can't trust you'll get that ball back there. — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

Play action gets Evans on King for 9 for 2nd and 1 at 2 minute warning (1:56). — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

Although the Bucs were on a third down, a penalty on Kevin King for defensive pass interference caused a first down with 1:46 to go in the game.

After everything the refs let go all day... I simply cannot believe that call — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) January 24, 2021

Matt LaFleur is irate over the DPI. Still — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 24, 2021

A booth review came in at 1:34 regarding if the Packers defense had 12 men on the field.

Bucs can take a knee on third down and give the Pack maybe :05 to win this........

So there's still a chance? — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) January 24, 2021

The Action 2 News Sports Team will be tweeting throughout the game. Check back for updates.

As always, you can catch highlights and postgame reaction on Sunday Sports Night Cover 2.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.