Latest numbers show lowest positivity rate for coronavirus test results in nearly a month

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the lowest positivity rate in weeks Sunday as another 1,119 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the state.

Out of a total of 6,331 results for those who were testing for the first time, 17.67% were positive for the virus, which causes COVID-19. That figure hasn’t been below 20% since December 26th, when it was 10.72%.

The other 5,212 people who tested for the virus for the first time were negative. New cases were reported in all Wisconsin counties except for Crawford, Florence, Forest, Iowa, Iron and Langlade Counties.

Our records show the 7-day average for new cases a day continues to drop. That figure is currently at 1,597 and has dropped daily for nearly two straight weeks. That’s the lowest the figure has been since late September 18, when it was at 1,576. In mid-November, the figure had been at 6,443.

Sunday’s positivity rate of 17.67% is below the 7-day average positivity rate of 23.43%. Our records show Saturday was the first time the seven-day positivity rate went below 25% since December 26th.

The state added 6 COVID-19 deaths Sunday, keeping the 7-day average deaths per day figure at 34. The death rate also held steady at 1.07%. Before Saturday, that rate had held steady at 1.06% for three straight days. Deaths were reported in Dane (2), Milwaukee, Rock (2) and St. Croix Counties.

In addition, the state reports more than a half-million people (504,238) who were infected by the coronavirus are now considered recovered, which is 94.6% of all known cases. To be recovered, 30 days must pass since the onset of symptoms or a positive test, or a person must be medically cleared. The DHS acknowledges some of them may be feeling lingering effects from their infection, such as brain fog, headaches and muscle aches or lethargy. State health officials report there are 22,882 cases currently active, or 4.3% of all cases.

County case and death numbers are listed later in this article.

The DHS also tracks results for people tested multiple times, such as health care workers or patients being treated for COVID-19. The 7-day average for the positivity rate by that measure dropped steeply from 6.5% to 6.1% on Saturday. (The DHS calculation is a day behind because it’s based on preliminary numbers, including negative tests undergoing further review.) Reporting one test per person, no matter how many times they’re tested, is considered a better indicator of the virus’s spread in the community; it’s how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compiles its own reports.

VACCINATIONS

The latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers from Friday show a total of 310,256 “shots in the arm.” The state reports 56,680 people have received their second and final dose. These numbers are preliminary for a few days as vaccinators’ reports continue coming in. Vaccination administration numbers are updated by the state health department during the afternoons Monday through Friday.

The DHS now includes vaccination information by age and gender on its website (CLICK HERE). The vaccine data page also lets you narrow down vaccinations per day by county or Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition (HERC) -- use the pulldown menu at the upper right corner of the graph at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-data.htm#day.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday, the state says 67 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the last 24-hour period. This is the fourth day in a row where hospitalizations have been in double digits, and five of the past 7 days. The state is averaging 88 hospitalizations per day over the last week. A total 23,692 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, which is 4.4% of all known cases.

On Saturday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports there are 761 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals. That’s 10 fewer than Saturday. The WHA says 169 of these patients are in intensive care, which is 3 fewer than Saturday. This marks 11 days with fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals at one time, and five straight days with fewer than 200 in ICU.

There are 65 COVID-19 patients in the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals, with 8 in ICU. That’s one more in ICU and two fewer overall from Saturday.

There are 78 COVID-19 patients in the Northeast region’s hospitals, including 11 in ICU. That’s 6 fewer patients in ICU and one fewer patients overall then the day before.

Hospital Readiness

The WHA further reported the state’s 134 hospitals have 353 ICU beds (24.07%) and 2,497 of all types of medical beds (22.34%) open -- that’s ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals had 13 ICU beds (12.5%) among them and 137 medical beds total (16.06%) open for the eight counties they serve.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals had 52 ICU beds (25.12%) and 251 of all medical beds (26.25%) for patients in seven counties.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19. We use the term “open” instead of “available” because whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has enough staffing for a patient in that bed, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASES AND DEATHS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,469 cases (+4) (11 deaths)

Ashland – 1,121 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,024 cases (+18) (68 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,022 cases (+4) (18 deaths)

Brown – 28,825 cases (+55) (190 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,236 cases (+6) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,078 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

Calumet – 5,128 cases (+19) (39 deaths)

Chippewa – 6,681 cases (+24) (76 deaths)

Clark – 3,054 cases (+3) (57 deaths)

Columbia – 4,744 cases (+21) (39 deaths)

Crawford – 1,627 cases (15 deaths)

Dane – 37,193 cases (+115) (231 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 11,041 cases (+10) (138 deaths)

Door – 2,326 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Douglas – 3,480 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Dunn – 3,959 cases (+14) (26 deaths)

Eau Claire – 10,311 cases (+40) (97 deaths)

Florence - 417 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 11,368 cases (+1) (76 deaths)

Forest - 899 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,415 cases (+8) (78 deaths)

Green – 2,619 cases (+6) (12 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,473 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Iowa - 1,775 cases (9 deaths)

Iron - 469 cases (19 deaths)

Jackson - 2,528 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Jefferson – 7,417 cases (+24) (66 deaths)

Juneau - 2,847 cases (+11) (15 deaths)

Kenosha – 13,992 cases (+21) (262 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,307 cases (+4) (26 deaths)

La Crosse – 11,299 cases (+20) (70 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,348 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,876 cases (31 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,760 cases (+4) (53 deaths)

Manitowoc – 6,815 cases (+8) (60 deaths)

Marathon – 13,114 cases (+33) (169 deaths)

Marinette - 3,861 cases (+6) (58 deaths)

Marquette – 1,242 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 782 cases (+1) (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 93,352 (+164) (1,114 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 3,990 cases (+18) (30 deaths)

Oconto – 4,103 cases (+6) (44 deaths)

Oneida - 3,095 cases (+13) (55 deaths)

Outagamie – 18,039 cases (+27) (172 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,209 cases (+10) (68 deaths)

Pepin – 771 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,249 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

Polk – 3,495 cases (+21) (39 deaths)

Portage – 6,040 cases (+18) (58 deaths)

Price – 1,073 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 19,546 cases (+23) (290 deaths)

Richland - 1,208 cases (+6) (13 deaths)

Rock – 13,535 cases (+29) (136 deaths) (+2)

Rusk - 1,215 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Sauk – 4,979 cases (+21) (35 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,389 cases (+7) (17 deaths)

Shawano – 4,459 cases (+6) (66 deaths)

Sheboygan – 12,325 cases (+11) (111 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,006 cases (+27) (39 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,734 cases (+5) (20 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,253 cases (+6) (34 deaths)

Vernon – 1,704 cases (+6) (33 deaths)

Vilas - 1,857 cases (+6) (31 deaths)

Walworth – 8,460 cases (+11) (116 deaths)

Washburn – 1,202 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

Washington – 13,072 cases (+30) (119 deaths)

Waukesha – 38,504 cases (+56) (420 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,539 cases (+11) (104 deaths)

Waushara – 2,032 cases (+5) (24 deaths)

Winnebago – 16,348 cases (+33) (166 deaths)

Wood – 6,261 cases (+28) (64 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 253 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 485 cases (30 deaths)

Chippewa - 681 cases (19 deaths)

Delta – 2,593 cases (62 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,079 cases (56 deaths)

Gogebic - 803 cases (15 deaths)

Houghton – 1,925 cases (29 deaths)

Iron – 840 cases (35 deaths)

Keweenaw – 100 cases (1 death)

Luce – 129 cases

Mackinac - 272 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,368 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (53 deaths)

Menominee - 1,569 cases (34 deaths)

Ontonagon – 307 cases (16 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 225 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it.

Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

