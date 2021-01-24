Advertisement

LATE SNOW OR MIX SOUTH ON MONDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Skies will be mainly clear tonight save for a few passing clouds. Winds should be light, and with fresh snow on the ground, temperatures will dip into the single digits and lower teens. Clouds will increase throughout Monday with overcast skies by the late afternoon. Light snow or mix could develop across southern areas late.

As low pressure passes to our south Tuesday, snow showers will continue across southern Wisconsin with several inches of snow possible there. Times of light snow or flurries will be possible through Tuesday morning around the Fox Valley, but no significant accumulation is expected.

Temperatures Monday and Tuesday should be in the mid 20s for highs. Both days could be a bit brisk with Tuesday being the more blustery of the two. Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday, but we’ll be dry. We should see more sunshine on Thursday with highs in the lower half of the 20s.

We’ll finish the work week dry, but a stronger storm system may take shape and impact our weather over the weekend. Depending on the track of low pressure, there may be some rain or wintry mix as the system arrives before a round of snow showers. However, it’s too early to say for sure just what will happen... so be sure to check back for updates this week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: NNE 5-15 MPH

TUESDAY: NE 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and seasonable. LOW: 9

MONDAY: Early sun, then clouds increase. PM snow/mix SOUTH. HIGH: 25 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. Light morning snow... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery at times. HIGH: 24 LOW: 10

THURSDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 24 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Milder, but turning breezy late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Late snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 32 LOW: 26

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow showers... rain south. Blustery. HIGH: 33

