GBMFD: improper disposal of ashes causes house fire Saturday

Firefighter helmet and coat
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Improper disposal of ashes causes $15,000 worth of damage at Green Bay residence Saturday night.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1429 Spence Street around 6:20 p.m.

Crews put the fire out in 15 minutes. Investigators say the fire started in an outside trash container and spread to the interior of the structure.  The believe the fire was caused by improper disposal of ashes.

No one was hurt or displaced because of the fire.

Along with the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, the Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office and Green bay Police Department helped at the scene.

