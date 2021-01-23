SNOW SHOWERS AND SLIPPERY TRAVEL EXPECTED TONIGHT

We managed plenty of sunshine across the area for a time today, but clouds are returning as snow showers move in tonight. It is a First Alert Weather Day as 2-4″ of snow is expected for much of Northeast Wisconsin overnight and into Sunday morning. Slippery travel can be expected.

Snow should taper off by midday, but a few flurries may linger into the start of the Packers Game. Look for a kickoff temperature around 30. The wind won’t be strong, but could get brisk at times... out of the west around 10 mph. Skies will stay mostly cloudy into the night with a low in the lower teens. Monday will be colder and blustery with highs staying in the 20s. A round of light snow may pass across southern areas late in the day.

Tuesday will be cloudy and blustery, and again, some light snow is possible generally south of the Fox Cities. Temperatures will drop slightly into Wednesday/Thursday with highs limited to the mid 20s. Lows will be in the teens on those nights. The end of the next work week looks quiet and dry... and the weekend should start in similar fashion. But, there may be a chance for snow or a wintry mix coming back into the area late Saturday. Temperatures should also trend milder next weekend with highs back into the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: S/W 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: NE 10-15 MPH, GUSTS TO 25 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow showers arrive with cloudy skies. Roads become slick. LOW: 19 (rising after midnight)

SUNDAY: Morning snow showers... 2-4″ in most spots. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 30 LOW: 11

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. PM snow showers pass SOUTH. HIGH: 26 LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Cloudy and blustery. AM flakes SOUTH. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with light snow passing south. Blustery. HIGH: 24 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: Seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

FRIDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Milder, but turning breezy late. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, mild, and breezy. Snow/mix at NIGHT? HIGH: 35

