Green Bay School district makes small dent in CARES Act funding allocation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News first told you Tuesday, students in the Green Bay Area Public School District will continue virtual learning at least until teachers are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Until then, we’re getting a better understanding of how the district is spending $7.9 million in federal CARES Act money to help offset expenses related to COVID-19.

The district received funding from two sources; about $5 million in CARES Act funding, also known as ESSER funds, and another $2.9 million from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Funds.

“ESSER funds are funds that come directly to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction and then from us are distributed out,” said Jonas Zuckerman, director of Title 1 school support team for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. “Then you had GEER, which are funds that went to the Governor’s office and then the governor distributed those either to school districts via DPI; could also distribute to institutes of higher education.”

A portion of those federal funds allocated to the Green Bay public school district also has to go to private schools. Right now that total is coming in at $493,725 for those in Green Bay.

According to documents obtained by Action 2 News, so far the district has claimed about $710,000 from DPI for both the public and private schools.

“About $640,000 of that we used in professional development; so all of our teachers, administrators, paraprofessionals, clerical in some cases were trained on our online platforms so we could deliver best to our children an online educational service,” said Pete Ross, COO for Green Bay schools.

In addition, the claim includes about $19,000 in technology related expenses and $41,000 claimed by the private schools.

However, the district has spent a lot more through its general fund, spending about $350,000 on masks alone since the onset of the pandemic in March.

“We have to be prepared to provide a mask to anybody, whether it’s a visitor, an employee or a student,” said Ross.

The district spent $221,959 for 50,217 custom masks with each school’s mascot logo and the rest being spent on other types of masks such as disposable masks, cloth masks, clear masks, safety goggles and plastic face shields.

A breakdown of the documents shows $46,000 spent on one order for 500,000 disposable masks, but have collected much more through out the course of the year and are prepared.

Technology is another large expense, so far totaling about $205,000 to ensure families had internet hotspots and Chromebooks.

District officials say they plan to get reimbursed for the technology expenses through the CARES allotment.

About $139,000 has been spent on Kajeets, to provide families with wireless internet access. Also, the district spent $31,150 on 1,550 charging cables for laptops and another $32,704 in shipping costs to get devices to families.

The district has until September of 2022 to draw on the money.

“I would assume that when we have our children face-to-face there will be some reacclimating to public school or face-to-face learning and extra resources will be needed in a wide variety of ways and we have the resources to do that,” said Ross.

District officials say they have only made one claim so far, but will do so quarterly. The district is in the process of filing its second claim with DPI.

