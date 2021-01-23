Advertisement

De Pere man among Packers Fan Hall of Fame finalists

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM CST
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 90-year-old De Pere man is one of 10 people being considered for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.

Ken Trinkner says his love for the team grew during the 40′s when he began selling programs for games at City Stadium.

Although Trinkner no longer watches games at Lambeau Field, that hasn’t stopped him from passing on that love and Packers dedication to his children and grandchildren.

He was nominated for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame by his grandson, Taj Shahrani.

“My grandpa is the number one Green Bay Packers fan. It wouldn’t be new information to me, it would just be a vindication of what I already know,” said Shahrani.

“People have been sending me cards. It seems like halfway around the world, thought they were dead by now, went to high school with them 50 years ago,” said Trinkner.

You can vote until January 31 to vote for one of the 10 candidates.

CLICK HERE to vote.

