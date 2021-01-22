Semi rear-ends pickup truck on Hwy 151, killing pickup driver

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A 68-year-old Fond du Lac County man was killed when a semi tractor-trailer pushed his pickup truck off the road and into a tree.

The sheriff’s office responded to the crash at 11:43 Thursday morning on Highway 151 near Kiekhaefer Parkway in the Town of Taycheedah. They found the victim pinned in his truck. He was unresponsive and he died a short time later despite the efforts of first responders.

Early in the investigation, it appears the man was slowing down or stopping to make a left turn into a residential driveway on Highway 151 when the semi, going in the same direction, came up behind him.

The semi was driven by a 60-year-old man from Winnebago County.

No one involved in the crash has been publicly identified. Names of crash victims are routinely withheld until their families are notified first.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted deputies at the scene along with the Town of Calumet Fire Department, ThedaStar Medical Helicopter, Mt. Calvary Ambulance, and Fond du Lac County Highway Department.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.