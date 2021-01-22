Rental homes near Lambeau Field take a financial hit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Not every fan who wanted a ticket got one for Sunday’s NFC Championship. Homes that are usually booked the entire Packers season have lost a lot of potential tenants, money and business over the past year due to the pandemic.

“For the people that are depending on it, it’s going to hurt them a lot,” homeowner Patrick Walsh said.

When very few people are traveling to the area for games -- or at all -- rental properties are deeply affected. “Pretty much zero rentals,” Walsh said.

Walsh rents his Packers-themed home near 1265 Lombardi Ave. year-round, not only for games. Just a walk away from Lambeau Field, his property is usually booked every game but he’s had no luck renting it out even with the NFC Championship game kicking off here this Sunday.

“Any time Packers win, more people want to come to the town. It would have been nice if there was more fans. We probably would have gotten hit up for a stay.”

He’s covering the mortgage and all the other bills himself. Living in California, Walsh tells us he’ll be fine despite the financial hit.

“We enjoy it, and we come and visit, you know, a few times a year and stay in our own house, and we love the Green Bay area.”

But for the homeowners who do depend on Packers games and have multiple rental properties, this has been a tough year.

“Even the town of Green Bay, I’m always wondering how it’s going to survive with the lack of people coming in to town for the games. And the games are nice. I mean, with the games rented out that would carry all of our costs for the year.”

As for hope in the near future?

“We’re just holding on waiting for people to travel again and come back to Green Bay.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.