SUNDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

There will be plenty of sunshine for everyone today! After a cloudy stretch of days in Northeast Wisconsin, the sun is back (at least until this evening). The sunshine will last until late this evening when clouds will start to build in to the area. Snow arrives Saturday night and tapers off midday Sunday. There may be a touch of wintry mix thrown in for good measure. When the snow ends most areas will have 2-4″ of new snow. A few flurries may linger into the start of the Packers Game with a kickoff temperature around 30 with a west wind around 10 mph. Wind chills will be in the lower 20s.

There is a chance of some light snow later Monday - Mainly to the far south... Otherwise much of next week looks relatively storm free with seasonal temperatures.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WSW 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: WSW-WNW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Clear to partly cloudy. COLD. HIGH: 23

TONIGHT: Overcast with snow moving in. LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Snow through the midday... 2-4″ possible. Slippery travel likely. HIGH: 29 LOW: 13

MONDAY: Some morning sun, then cloudy and blustery. Just a chance of snow showers SOUTH late. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 26 LOW: 15

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies. Not as windy. Flurries lakeside. HIGH: 24 LOW: 18

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 27 LOW: 18

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Flakes late? HIGH: 32

