3 MINUTES WITH BRAD: Why catnip works; and, vanishing butterflies

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Pet owners know about the effects catnip has on cats, buy why? Dogs, with their sensitive snouts, can sniff it without care.

With news from the world of science and the world around us, we had three minutes with Brad Spakowitz. He talks about new research into the feline affects of catnip (and an interesting tidbit about the effect on mosquitoes, too).

He also tells us about a troubling new report on the Monarch butterfly and their dwindling population.

