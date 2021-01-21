Advertisement

Two electrocuted at Sheboygan County construction site; one dead

(WCAX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were electrocuted at a construction site in the Town of Sheboygan Thursday afternoon.

Just after 12:30, a 911 caller at Miesfeld’s meat market on Venture Drive reported a person may have been electrocuted. First responders found two victims who had been working in an area that was under construction.

Both were transported to the Aurora Sheboygan Memorial Medical Center, where one of them was later pronounced dead.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says this is under investigation. No information about the victims is being made public met.

The Town of Sheboygan Fire Department and First Responders, Kohler Police Department and Orange Cross Ambulance also responded to the 911 call.

